Hunter Biden Targets Donald Trump's Grandchildren in Vulgar Rant

Hypocrisy, meet Hunter Biden.

The former first son, the privileged scion of a political family who’s frittered it away in an embarrassment of drug abuse and sexual excess, has found the true targets who have tortured his family.

And lo and behold, their names are “Trump.”

In an interview Thursday with the Barstool Sports podcast “Macrodosing,” 53-year-old Biden overdosed on misplaced self-righteous rage — lashing out at President Donald Trump, Trump’s children, and even his grandchildren for their treatment of former President Joe Biden and his family.

It was a foul-mouthed rant befitting a foul-minded loser.

Check it out below. But first ….

WARNING: The following video contains exactly the kind of graphic language the American public has come to expect from Hunter Biden over the years. Some viewers might be offended — though none should be surprised.

Hunter Biden: “As it relates to Donald Trump, fuck him. Fuck his son. Fuck his daughter. I mean it, all of them, the whole family down to the grandchildren. I hope for the rest of time their names will live ignominy. They have done the most awful things to my family and to me” pic.twitter.com/tRUFOt6xsX — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) July 30, 2026



Biden was responding to a question about actual hostility in D.C. versus the public perception of it. The animosity in his case, he said, is very real.

“As it relates to Donald Trump? F*** him, f*** his sons, f*** his daughter … All of them. The whole family, down to the grandchildren. I hope for the rest of time that I am on this earth, that their names will live in ignomy.”

(He probably meant ignominy at the end. Merriam-Webster considers “ignomy” an “archaic” form of “ignominy” and Hunter doesn’t seem like an archaic-language kind of guy. He seems more like the kind of guy who thinks “ignomy” is what FDR said about the Pearl Harbor attack.)

Then, rambling like any garden-variety addict — self-pitying, accusatory, and venomous, all in turn — he complained about how the Trumps treated his father and former first lady Jill Biden.

Really? It was Trump victimizing Joe Biden all this time?

Maybe Hunter didn’t notice that the Department of Justice under his father’s presidency had empowered a special counsel to create kangaroo court cases against Trump. That it was Biden’s FBI that raided Trump’s home in the Mar-a-Lago Club in South Florida. That it was Melania Trump’s underwear drawer, not Jill Biden’s, that was rummaged through by special agents on a mission.

And the list could go on and on.

Even in a vacuum, Hunter Biden’s deliberate decision to drag innocent grandchildren into a family feud would have been going too far. But for any American who’s been out of a coma since 2019, his vindictiveness is unhinged. Wisdom clearly doesn’t always come with aging

Besides running an international influence-peddling ring, Hunter Biden is known for rampant addiction and sexual promiscuity, including an ill-fated, extramarital affair with the widow of his own brother. No matter how much he wants to vaunt his current supposed sobriety, the self-righteous act wears thin pretty quickly.

But beyond Hunter’s own well-documented misdeeds, the sheer hypocrisy of anyone in the Biden orbit complaining about their treatment at the hands of the Trumps borders on insulting. The entire country, after all, watched in real time as the Biden administration tried to literally put Donald Trump in prison for the same kind of activity Joe Biden himself knowingly engaged in.

During Thursday’s interview, Hunter even dragged his sister Ashley into it.

“They stole her f***ing diary and published it,” he claimed, referring to the Trumps. “Said my dad was a pedophile.”

Well, the story of Ashley Biden’s diary is a saga by itself, and the woman who obtained it at a halfway house in Florida where Ashley Biden once lived while in her own addiction recovery did, in fact, plead guilty to stealing it and attempting to sell it.

But the action had nothing to do with the Trumps. More importantly, it wasn’t anyone named Trump that broached the story of Joe Biden showering with his daughter when she was a child — it was Ashley Biden’s own diary that did that. (By Hunter’s reasoning, it’s Donald Trump’s fault that Anthony Fauci’s diary has exposed him as a self-glorifying narcissist who reveled in his own fame as a pandemic ravaged his country.)

It wasn’t just the Trumps that Hunter hates.

Will Hunter Biden be arrested again at some point? Yes No

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Moments earlier, he made it clear that it isn’t just the Trumps. He also called out Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for their roles in giving the shiv to Joe Biden’s re-election hopes after his disastrous debate performance against Trump in June 2024.

The full interview is below, cued to his comments about the Democrats.

(See WARNING above. The video below is still Hunter Biden being Hunter Biden)







“I’m not running for anything, so I can say whatever the f*** I want,” he said, apparently under the impression Americans think he’s been living a lifetime of delicate public restraint all these years.

“And here’s what I think. I think Chuck Schumer is a piece of s*** and that he f***ed my dad over,” Hunter told his hosts. “I think that the speaker of the House, Pelosi at the time, also was involved in that, and so I don’t have anything nice to say about her.”

(For the record, Nancy Pelosi wasn’t speaker of the House in 2024. But Hunter can’t be expected to keep up with the minutiae of politics, can he?)

Pelosi must be grieved to her granite heart that Hunter apparently won’t be sending a Christmas card this year.

And Chuck Schumer will no doubt be inconsolable at Hunter’s harsh feelings.

But the rest of the country should only be grateful that this grifting, coddled, career con man is losing his relevance to American politics even faster than his father is losing his marbles.

Hypocrisy might be the tribute vice pays to virtue, but in Hunter’s case, the country has had enough vice to last several lifetimes.

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