Hunter Biden Throws Past Friend Under the Bus, Demotes Him from Family Member to 'Inmate'

First son Hunter Biden’s new legal and public relations strategy is apparently to distance himself from his former friend and business partner Devon Archer by calling him “inmate.”

Biden is slated to testify before the House Oversight Committee regarding his and his family’s shady overseas business dealings and Archer was right in the thick of it.

Archer provided damning testimony to the Oversight Committee last summer. More on that in a moment.

The New York Sun reported that Biden’s attorney Abbe Lowell sent a letter to the committee Tuesday describing Archer as “an inmate convicted for his involvement in a tribal bond scheme that never involved Hunter.”

“Archer was sentenced last year to one year and one day in federal prison for defrauding a Native American tribe in a scheme involving $60 million in bonds,” according to the Sun.

“His conviction was overturned on appeal, then reinstated after prosecutors pushed back. Archer, who argues he lost money on the tribal venture and was guilty only of making foolish mistakes, has appealed his conviction to the Supreme Court.”

The U.S. attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York told the Sun that Archer has not reported for prison yet, meaning he is not “an inmate.”

Given the millions in tax evasion and gun charges Biden has likely been able to avoid thanks to special counsel David Weiss’ foot-dragging, he and Lowell really should be keeping their mouths shut.

Archer reached out to Biden via text in 2019 to ask why Joe Biden hadn’t done more to protect him from prosecution. The texts were found on Biden’s abandoned “laptop from hell.”

Archer was indicted in May 2016, while Joe Biden was still vice president.

“Why did your dad’s administration appointees arrest me and try and put me in jail?” Archer texted Hunter. “Why would they try and ruin my family and destroy my kids and no one from your family’s side step in and at least try to help me?”

The first son responded that his father had no control over such prosecutions.

“There’s no connection between the two, the same the justice department can investigate and prosecute this president and his family it does for all administrations. It’s democracy,” he wrote. “Three co equal branches of government.”

But Hunter went on to assure Archer that he was a part of the Biden family. “Every great family is persecuted. … You are part of a great family — not a side show, not deserted by them even in your darkest moments,” he wrote. “That’s the way Bidens are different, and you are a Biden.”

Since the 2020 presidential campaign, Joe Biden has insisted that he was not involved in his son Hunter Biden’s business dealings.

But a transcript of Archer’s closed-door testimony before the Oversight Committee in July suggested otherwise.

Archer confirmed that Joe Biden attended at least two dinners with Hunter’s business associates, including one in April 2015 at which Vadym Pozharsky, an executive with the Ukrainian energy firm Burisma Holdings, was present.

Archer recounted that in December 2015, he and Hunter traveled to Dubai to participate in a Burisma board meeting. Pozharsky and Burisma CEO Mykola Zlochevsky were also in attendance.

At one of the meetings, Archer said the Burisma executives asked Hunter to “call D.C.” in relation to the heat they were feeling from Ukrainian prosecutors.

“They requested Hunter, you know, help them with some of that pressure,” Archer said. “You know, government pressure from Ukrainian government investigations into Mykola.”

Fox News reported that “on Nov. 2, 2015, just weeks before the board meeting in Dubai, Pozharskyi emailed Hunter Biden, emphasizing that the ‘ultimate purpose’ of the agreement to have Hunter on the board was to shut down ‘any cases/pursuits against Nikolay in Ukraine,’ referring to Zlochevsky, who also went by Nikolay.”

“The request is like, ‘Can D.C. help?’” Archer recalled, adding that the Burisma executives did not specifically ask Hunter to get his father involved. “It was always this amorphous, ‘Can we get help in D.C.?’”

Hunter did make a call to D.C. from Dubai, according to Archer. However, he was not privy to what was said.

“I was left out of these, you know, black box D.C. types of conversations,” Archer explained.

But five days after the phone call, then-Vice President Joe Biden gave a speech in Ukraine, saying, “The office of the general prosecutor desperately needs reform.”

That office was led by Viktor Shokin, who was investigating potential corruption at Burisma at the time.

Joe Biden was the Obama administration’s point man on Ukraine while Hunter served on Burisma’s board, earning $1 million per year.

The elder Biden eventually demanded then-Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko fire Shokin or forfeit $1 billion in U.S. loan guarantees.

At a Council on Foreign Relations meeting in January 2018, Joe Biden spoke proudly about what transpired.

“I said, ‘I’m telling you, you’re not getting the $1 billion. … I’m leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you’re not getting the money,’” he recalled telling Poroshenko.

“Well, son of a b****, he got fired. And they put in place someone who was solid at the time,” he added.

It’s no wonder Lowell is trying to discredit Archer ahead of Hunter Biden’s House Oversight testimony.

Archer knows where the bodies are, so to speak, and adds credence to the allegations the Bidens engaged in public corruption.

