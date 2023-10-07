Hunter Biden Took Thousands from Daughter's College Fund for Drugs and Hookers: Report

Documents obtained from Hunter Biden’s infamous “laptop from hell” reveal the first son’s warped financial priorities.

In late 2018, Hunter Biden, then a troubled drug addict, looted $20,000 from a college savings account intended for his daughter Maisy, according to the Daily Mail.

IRS whistleblower Joseph Ziegler reported in an August affidavit that the amount was almost $40,000.

The money was transferred to Hunter Biden’s personal account amid a “months-long” drug binge in which he secured the services of prostitutes, the Mail reported.

The president’s son made the transfer in response to a warning from his Wells Fargo bankers that his personal account had dwindled to 44 cents.

“Can I transfer 20k from Maisy 528 account to personal account?” Hunter Biden asked one of his bankers in an email obtained from his abandoned laptop.

“With the understanding there will be [penalties] if at all possible to begin with.”

Maisy was in her senior year of high school at the time.

Hunter Biden failed to report the windfall as additional income in his 2019 tax returns — an act for which the IRS considered pursuing felony charges against him, according to Newsmax.

The first son described his reckless spending and drug abuse in his 2021 memoir “Beautiful Things.”

He revealed that the Biden family — including Maisy and now-President Joe Biden — attempted to stage an intervention for him with his crack cocaine addiction spiraling out of control.

According to the Mail, that intervention happened just weeks before Hunter Biden’s drug binge funded with his daughter’s college savings.

Emails and data obtained from Hunter Biden’s laptop confirm his spending on suspected prostitutes and sexual webcam services around this time, according to the Mail.

The looting of Maisy’s savings account didn’t prevent Hunter Biden’s third daughter from receiving a college education.

Maisy attended the University of Pennsylvania — after Joe Biden himself lobbied the school’s president in favor of her admission. She graduated earlier this year with a degree in fine arts.

Hunter Biden is currently wrangling with prosecutors over gun charges in federal court.

Misdemeanor tax charges against him were dropped after a Delaware judge declined to sign off on a plea deal that would have given Hunter Biden broad immunity from future prosecution.

