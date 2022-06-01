Share
Hunter Biden Visited 98 Porn Sites in 6 Days, Searched for '18yrs old,' 'lonely widow'

 By Michael Austin  June 1, 2022 at 12:43pm
A recently released report detailing the search history of Hunter Biden’s infamous laptop abandoned in a Delaware repair shop exposes his illicit porn habits.

According to the report, which was released by the Daily Mail on Wednesday, the president’s son has a proclivity for videos involving young teenage girls.

In addition, Hunter looked up various pornographic videos involving widows and used the search term “Lonely widow.” As noted in the U.K. Daily Mail’s report, Hunter Biden engaged in a controversial relationship with Hallie Biden, the widow of his late brother, Beau.

According to the report, Hunter searched the notorious pornography website “Pornhub” using the following terms: “Homemade widow porn,” “Homemade lonely widow porn” and “Lonely widow porn.”

Perhaps much more disturbing, however, are Biden’s searches for porn involving teens and young girls.

According to the laptop’s search history, Biden viewed various videos featuring teenagers in their titles, including “TEENFIDELITY Country Girl…,” “Young Brunette…,” “Lucky Foreign Student…” and “18 Yrs old…”

The search history also shows Hunter having entered the following search terms consecutively into Google’s search engine — “girl” and “girl nude.”

Out of the 281 websites Hunter visited over a span of six days, 98 of those sites were pornographic, according to the Daily Mail.

Also uncovered in the new report was Hunter Biden’s own Pornhub account.

Biden posted multiple pornographic videos featuring himself on the account.

According to the account’s details, he had viewed a whopping 3,631 videos on Pornhub alone.

Most notable among the report’s findings was a text message Hunter reportedly sent to a number listed in his contacts as “Dad.”

The message contained a direct link to Pornhub’s website.

In the report, the Daily Mail noted that Hunter and his father, Joe Biden, often used each other’s phones.

It remains unclear if Joe Biden was in possession of the phone listed as “Dad” when Hunter sent it the pornographic content via text message.

Conversation