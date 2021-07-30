Hunter Biden this week vulgarly defended his new art career, which has drawn concern from people worried about its potential to become a way to be used to launder cash or influence.

Politico reported the son of President Joe Biden sat down with the “Nota Bene” podcast to talk about his artwork when he was asked about all of the scrutiny surrounding it, and about how his paintings will probably sell later this year to anonymous buyers for boatloads of cash, which is rating ethics questions.

Asked if he had any words for his critics, Hunter Biden interjected, and said, “Other than f*** ‘em?”

“If I were going to hatch a plan, it certainly wouldn’t be to make paintings,” Biden said, Politico reported.

“I could just stay in my studio and paint for myself — and I ultimately do do that — but it’s kind of exciting to know that there’s an audience, and for that audience to be able to have its own interpretation of what that painting means to them,” he added.

The adult son of the president said his art is expected to sell for potentially hundreds of thousands of dollars because his name is famous, and not because he is doing anything wrong. He explained that being the son of Joe Biden has given him an advantage his entire life.

That advantage is one he described as being “unfair.”

“It’s been the unfair advantage of my whole life,” he told the podcast. “It’s a hell of a lot easier to get noticed, not only by the cop who pulls you over for speeding but also by the school or whatever the endeavor may be.”

The son of the president, who has remained entrenched in scandal for the past several years, also took a shot at conservatives.

“I think I am the most famous artist in the MAGA world,” he said.

Hunter Biden claimed that he does not decide how much his art will go for, while he also surrendered that his name is probably going to drive interest in his paintings, which will sell later this year at the George Bergès Gallery in New York City.

As the New York Post previously reported, Hunter Biden’s work might sell between $75,000 and $500,000 per piece.

WH’s Jen Psaki grilled by reporters about the sale of Hunter Biden’s artwork https://t.co/O3gnTYpQvi pic.twitter.com/SRHxicjd25 — New York Post (@nypost) July 22, 2021

The Post reported former Obama administration Office of Government Ethics head Walter Shaub is concerned about Hunter Biden’s art show.

“Because we don’t know who is paying for this art and we don’t know for sure that [Hunter Biden] knows, we have no way of monitoring whether people are buying access to the White House,” Shaub stated.

Hunter Biden in the “Nota Bene” podcast called the art industry “completely subjective, and completely arbitrary at times, and has sometimes nothing to do with anything at the moment.”

“I never said my art was gonna cost what it was gonna cost, or how much it was gonna be priced at,” he said.

He added he would be “amazed” if someone were to pay $10 for his art, and said he felt bad for talented artists who will likely never have the opportunity his name is giving him.

“I don’t do this lightly, and I don’t do it without the knowledge that there’s so many incredible artists that never get the chance to find a gallery or share their art with the wider world,” he said.

