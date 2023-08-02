Say it ain’t so!

First son Hunter Biden has amassed an impressive number of adjectives to go with his name over the years, from “influence-peddling” to “drug-addicted” to “adulterous” to “deadbeat dad.”

On Wednesday, thanks to a news report, he got another one: “horrible tenant.”

The U.K. Daily Mail, a British publication with an outsized online presence in the United States, reported Wednesday that the spoiled princeling of the Biden royal family has a history of failing to pay rent to a past landlord in a multimillion-dollar Venice Beach, California, home — and leaving the property in disarray after only a short stay.

According to the outlet, Hunter moved into the house in February 2021 with his current wife Melissa and the couple’s then-toddler son, Beau.

The family left after only about six months to head to their current home in Malibu, the Daily Mail reported. They managed to make a pretty bad impression in that brief time.

“Hunter and Melissa were horrible tenants,” one source told the newspaper. “Not only did they stiff the owner for months of rent, they left the house in terrible condition.”

“Melissa was rude and entitled. They destroyed the stereo equipment in the home and when someone came to fix it, they were uncooperative. They also left the place dirty.”

It’s important to point out that the Daily Mail piece relies entirely on unnamed sources, so readers can take it with whatever amount of salt they choose. But from what’s publicly known about Hunter’s past — often from his own damning words — it’s not exactly a stretch to think he might be a deadbeat renter.

Do you think Hunter Biden is corrupt? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (1820 Votes) No: 0% (4 Votes)

This is a guy who was kicked out of the Navy for drug use (and lost an officer’s commission he never should have had); has recorded copious quantities of video showing himself and various prostitutes in various states of undress, engaging in or discussing various drug use; and is suspected, with very good reason, of using his connection to his father, President Joe Biden to rake in millions from shady characters overseas.

That’s not exactly type who makes sure to mop under the radiator to get the security deposit back.

Seems totally out of character, amirite? — Country Mouse (@Mr_Malph_To_You) August 2, 2023

The home — which rented at $25,000 a month — was sold in March 2022 for $3.9 million and is now valued at $4.2 million, according to the Daily Mail.

But the owner at the time of the Biden lease was Jonathan Neman, co-founder of the salad-centric, fast-casual food chain Sweetgreen.

Unlike many of California’s wealthy entrepreneurs, Neman doesn’t appear to be a rabid Democratic supporter. In fact, his biggest foray into the political world appeared to come during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in September 2021, when he appeared to suggest, according to a report in The Atlantic, that the way to deal with COVID was to have the government force everyone to eat more salad to cut obesity.

(That’s obscene on philosophical grounds as well as culinary and nutritional grounds, but considering the guy sells salad, at least it’s understandable as a pure matter of cupidity.)

Neman, according to the Daily Mail, declined to comment on the Bidens’ rental period.

But the outlet quoted a source as saying Neman didn’t want to take Hunter to court for the unpaid rent.

“It’s not that he needed the money, and, frankly, it was embarrassing,” the source said, according to the Daily Mail.

Embarrassing for Neman, maybe. But it’s probably a safe bet to say that at this point, Hunter Biden is beyond embarrassment.

The man-child has spent an adult life living under his father’s shadow, selling his connection to his father’s power, engaging in an affair with his brother’s widow while still married to his first wife, and attempting to abandon his own daughter (while apparently leading his family to callously ignore the girl, too).

Now, despite his pretensions of an “art” career, his main claim to fame is being a national disgrace.

Being a “horrible tenant,” if it’s true, is the least of his problems.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.