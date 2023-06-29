Hunter Biden Will Finally Have to Answer for His 'Laptop from Hell' While Under Oath Today: Report

Hunter Biden will be testifying under oath Thursday about his laptop computer, the contents of which first spilled out in the fall of 2020.

The deposition comes in connection with a lawsuit by computer repair shop owner John Paul Mac Isaac, according to Fox News.

Mac Isaac filed a lawsuit against Hunter Biden in October 2022, alleging he had been defamed. Hunter Biden later countersued saying Mac Isaac invaded his privacy by distributing the contents of the laptop.

The repair shop owner’s lawsuit said that years of falsely denying ownership of the laptop on Hunter Biden’s part led to damage to Mac Isaac’s reputation and livelihood, according to the New York Post.

The Post noted that Mac Isaac was deposed last month in the countersuit.

“Delaware ‘laptop from hell’ repairman John Paul Mac Isaac deposed by Hunter Biden lawyers for 7 hours” [via @nypost | @mirandadevine]https://t.co/t1jgPaFF12 — The Joe Piscopo Show (@JoePiscopoShow) June 2, 2023

Mac Isaac has said the laptop was dropped off in his store in April 2019 by a man he believed to be Hunter Biden. It was never picked up. He said he called the FBI after examining the contents of the laptop, and the FBI later confiscated the computer.

In November, he talked about his brush with the FBI when agents came to pick up the device.

“I kind of was asking for it because, first off, when the agent showed up to my shop with a subpoena, I don’t think those FBI agents had ever seen somebody so excited to be handed a subpoena in their life,” Isaac recounted, referring to the subpoena to take the laptop. “I was overjoyed.”

“I made a comment to Agent Mike. I said, ‘Don’t worry, lads. When I write the book, I’ll change your names.’ And that’s when Agent Mike turned around and told me that in their experience nothing ever happens to people that don’t talk about these things, which was kind of chilling, but out of respect I did change Agent Mike’s name in the book,” he said, referring to the book he wrote about being in the storm over the laptop.

In a transcript of his deposition, IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley said that as early as December 2019, the FBI notified the IRS that the laptop might contain evidence of tax crimes. Hunter Biden recently reached a plea deal in which he will receive probation for admitting to not paying taxes.

“The FBI verified its authenticity in November of 2019 by matching the device number against Hunter Biden’s Apple iCloud ID,” Shapley said.

The timeline puts authentication of the laptop months before since-discredited allegations that its contents were Russian disinformation.

He also noted in the transcript that the Justice Department found the laptop was “not manipulated in any way.”

In his transcript, Shapley said that during a meeting between the IRS and Department of Justice officials, investigators “once again objected that we still had not been given access to the laptop.”

Shapley said that Assistant U.S. Attorney Lesley Wolf told investigators “for a variety of reasons, prosecutors decided to keep it from the investigators. This decision is unprecedented in my experience.”

“Investigators assigned to this investigation were obstructed from seeing all the available evidence. It is unknown if all the evidence in the laptop was reviewed by agents or by prosecutors,” the transcript said.

“Based on guidance provided by the prosecutors on a recurring basis to not look into anything related to President Biden, there is no way of knowing if evidence of other criminal activity existed concerning Hunter Biden or President Biden.”

