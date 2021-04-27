Hunter Biden Will Be Guest Speaker for Class on 'Media Polarization' at Tulane University

Hunter Biden, the troubled recovering addict son of President Joe Biden, will be featured as a guest speaker at a course on media polarization at Tulane University later this year.

The Daily Wire reported the younger Biden will present to students at the New Orleans university this fall for a ten-week class about “fake news.” Just this past month, Hunter was linked to reports he used the Secret Service to watch over him as he allegedly used drugs and made pornography at a Los Angeles hotel in 2018.

Tulane will welcome Hunter to assist in teaching its students about the growing divide in media, and how that ultimately affects business in Washington.

“America’s rapidly advancing partisan divide is fueled substantially by the growing political polarization increasingly evident in our news media,” reads a copy of the course syllabus obtained by the Wire. “This course will explore the current state of the media landscape in the United States and how media polarization, fake news, and the economics of the news business impact public policymaking in Washington, D.C.”

Hunter, aside from attending Georgetown University for his undergraduate degree, and later Yale University where he obtained a law degree, has no background in either education or in mass communications. He was a lobbyist for several years after graduating from Yale.

The 51-year-old’s most recent experience with media polarization came last fall after a laptop he reportedly abandoned at a Delaware computer shop in 2019 was obtained by the New York Post. Hunter was reported to have been addicted to crack cocaine at the time.

The Post reported on the contents of that laptop, which purported to show Hunter, and potentially his father, were both involved in questionable business deals across the globe.

The Post was temporarily banned from Twitter over the reporting, and the establishment media essentially refused to cover the story and the Post’s social media until after the November election.

Joe Biden denied the laptop was his son’s and linked the entire scandal to disinformation being pushed by nefarious and unnamed Russians. The country’s activist media collectively blew the whistle on behalf of Hunter and killed the story for millions of voters before they went to the polls.

Hunter would earlier this month contradict his father when he said the laptop very well could have been his.

Aside from having the establishment media run interference on his behalf this past year, and after it was divulged he was dating his late brother’s widow following Beau Biden’s death in 2015, Hunter has no apparent qualifications to speak to aspiring journalists.

Hunter’s relationship with media polarization goes beyond drugs, alleged questionable use of a government agency and his reportedly turbulent relationship with his late brother’s wife, Hallie Biden.

Hunter would go on, after that relationship, to father an illegitimate child with an Arkansas stripper. A judge ruled last year that Hunter would have to pay child support for the baby after a paternity test proved he was indeed the child’s father.

The story received scant media coverage.

How is that for polarization?

Hunter of course has received numerous high-profile opportunities in recent years that a man of his caliber might not receive, were he assumably not the son of Joe Biden. It’s not what you know, but who you know, as the saying goes.

Hunter sat on the board for Ukrainian energy giant Burisma Holdings for several years beginning in 2014 while his father was vice president. While there, despite no apparent vast knowledge of the Ukrainian energy sector or the country’s inner workings, he collected a hefty salary from the company beginning the same year he was kicked out of the U.S. Navy after failing a drug test, NBC News reported.

Hunter, who has never publicly shown a propensity toward creating art, was offered a deal last December after his father was presumed elected which will see him create an art exhibit at the Georges Berges Gallery in SoHo, Manhattan. That solo art display will be shown later this year.

Hunter will be joined at Tulane in teaching students about fake news and media polarization by Juan Williams of Fox News, Margaret Brennan of CBS News and Kylie Atwood of CNN, among others.

