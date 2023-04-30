Hunter Biden's Baby Mama May Have Just Revealed the Secret Reason He Picked Up Painting

Of all the people President Joe Biden is surrounding himself with, none has perhaps inspired more revulsion in the American people than his son Hunter.

Why Americans see Hunter Biden as such a loathsome figure is hard to understand due to his questionable business dealings, his alleged failure to file taxes, and the horrific “laptop from hell” that allegedly contains footage of him engaging in rather revolting behavior.

But now his personal life is getting him into even more trouble, and it seems that not even his father’s position or connections can save him from the consequences.

Earlier this week, a judge in Arkansas ordered Biden to appear in court next week in order to sort out child support payments regarding a girl he fathered in 2018 with Lunden Roberts.

Biden and his lawyers have been trying to get the payment reduced and adjusted, while Roberts is filing a motion to change the girl’s last name to Biden in an attempt to get Hunter to take responsibility for the child.

However, as we have seen time and again, Hunter Biden is rather clever, and he is going to try anything and everything he can to weasel his way out of the situation.

According to the New York Post, Biden is pretending to be a lowly starving artist in order to avoid having to pay child support in the hopes of having it reduced. But neither Roberts’s lawyers nor anyone for that matter is fooled by it.

Clinton Lancaster, an attorney for Roberts, has pointed out that while claiming to be a starving artist with little money, Hunter Biden is continuing to live a lavish lifestyle.

“Mr. Biden claims to be nothing more than a Yale-educated attorney/artist who is somewhat financially destitute and needs his child support adjusted,” Lancaster wrote. “However, for an artist living on meager means, Mr. Biden is living lavishly.”

Lancaster noted that Biden is able to travel around the world on Air Force One and that he has access to some of the most expensive attorneys in the country, including one who charges $855 per hour.

To anyone with eyes to see, this is clearly not a person who is financially destitute.

It seems very clear that Hunter Biden is using the starving artist narrative as a way to avoid or reduce his child support payments. He is the president’s son, and he has done business with foreign countries. He has more than enough money to pay child support.

This is really low, even for Hunter Biden. We all know that Biden is not exactly a model of a family man, but we would hope that he would at least show some concern for his own daughter.

Instead, he seems to be trying to jettison his responsibility in order to continue to live his lavish lifestyle. This is really just shameful.

It is time that Hunter Biden stepped up and took some responsibility for his actions and for his child, and it is time that his father stopped covering for him and forced him to face the consequences of his actions.

Hunter Biden needs to be held accountable, otherwise, public trust in both the Biden administration and the Biden family will be irreparably shattered.

