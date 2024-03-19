A former business partner of Hunter Biden who worked on President Joe Biden’s private finances has confirmed that as vice president, Joe Biden used private emails under assumed names.

Eric Schwerin appeared in January for a closed-door transcribed interview with the House Oversight and Judiciary Committees as part of the House impeachment inquiry against the president.

House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer of Kentucky has said the private accounts Biden used contain vital information, according to the New York Post.

“I think one of the most important amounts of documentation that we need are those pseudonym emails,” Comer said, noting there are 82,000 pages of emails.

Fox News noted that the House Ways & Means Committee has labeled Schwerin “the architect of the Biden family’s shell companies.”

According to a transcript of Schwerin’s interview, Schwerin said, he “performed a number of administrative and bookkeeping tasks for then-Vice President Joe Biden related to his household finances.”

During the period from 2009 to 2017, he said he helped Biden’s accountants with tax returns and annual financial disclosure statements.

Schwerin was asked if the email name “Robinware456” was linked to Joe Biden.

“Yes,” Schwerin said.

“That’s Joe Biden?” a committee investigator asked.

“Correct,” Schwerin testified.

Schwerin said although he did not use an email address of “Robert.L.Peters,” he understood it was also one of Joe Biden’s aliases, according to the transcript.

Schwerin said he met Hunter Biden while he worked for the Commerce Department, and he later co-founded Rosemont Seneca Partners along with Hunter Biden and several other partners.

The transcript showed that Schwerin rejected any notion that Joe Biden was involved in Hunter Biden’s business affairs.

“Given my awareness of his finances and the explicit directions he gave to his financial advisers, the allegation that he would engage in any improper conduct to benefit himself or his family is preposterous to me,” he said.

The release of Schwerin’s interview comes before a Wednesday House Oversight Committee hearing titled “Influence Peddling: Examining Joe Biden’s Abuse of Public Office.”

“Following the impeachment inquiry’s interview and deposition phase, this hearing will examine evidence confirming Joe Biden lied to the American people about his family’s business dealings and in fact attended meetings, spoke on speakerphone, dined, and had coffee with his son’s foreign business associates who were collectively funneling the Bidens millions of dollars. The hearing will also examine discrepancies between Hunter Biden’s testimony and the testimonies of his business associates,” according to a statement on the website of the House Oversight Committee.

Hunter Biden is among the witnesses invited.

“The House Oversight Committee has called Hunter Biden’s bluff. Hunter Biden for months stated he wanted a public hearing, but now that one has been offered alongside his business associates that he worked with for years, he is refusing to come,” Comer said in a statement on the website of the House Oversight Committee.

Comer said that because there are contradictions in the recollection of events, key witnesses have been called to iron out the contradictions.

“The American people demand the truth and accountability for the Bidens’ corruption,” Comer said.

