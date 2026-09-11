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Hunter Biden during a Medal of Honor Ceremony in the East Room of the White House on Wednesday, July 3, 2024.
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Hunter Biden during a Medal of Honor Ceremony in the East Room of the White House on Wednesday, July 3, 2024. (Demetrius Freeman - The Washington Post / Getty Images)

Hunter Biden's Cryptocurrency Launch Quickly Turns Disastrous, Crashes Through the Floor Within Minutes

 By C. Douglas Golden  September 11, 2026 at 6:56am
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So, how goeth the Hunter Biden redemption tour?

It’s hard to keep track nowadays. Back in the olden times, we were supposed to believe that this crack-addled nepo-baby was seriously worth millions of dollars in Burisma cash, but even the most persistent scales fell from the eyes of the media sometime around that June 2024 debate performance from Joe Biden. (Which should have been totally unconnected; funny how that works.)

Since then, Hunter’s laughable career as a wannabe Yayoi Kusama-esque artist has collapsed, so he’s now turned into the Ed McMahon of podcaster Andrew Callaghan, who has put him in totally tenable situations for a recovering drug-and-alcohol addict such as this:

Callaghan has been Hunter Biden’s entrée back into the political discussion, which is… dubious, to say the least. For one, Callaghan is a bottom-feeder who milks human misery; if this were 1995 and his name were Jerry Springer and he’d had a recent haircut, fine, but this is 2026 and we can have Lindsay Clancy TikTokers tell us how giving birth to a baby made them want to kill their dog so she was clearly innocent.

The bar, in other words, is low. Which set the stage for $LAPTOP, Hunter’s cryptocurrency, which surely wasn’t a scam with an intro video like this:

Should Hunter Biden be in jail?

I mean, how could a sound investment like this go wrong? Except for the ways obvious to a 4-year-old, as basically everyone following crypto noticed:

Related:
Just 6 Years After His Dad Got 51 Intel Officials to Declare His Laptop 'Misinformation,' Hunter Biden Launches $LAPTOP Crypto Coin

But Hunter is serious now! Very, very serious, even though he’s so poor his lawyers can’t determine how poor he is! Why would you not believe this man?

Anyhow, you won’t believe this, but this looks like another grift by the former first son.

From the New York Post:

Four out of five people who bought into Hunter Biden’s new meme coin saw their investments go up in smoke during the cryptocurrency’s spectacular launch-day collapse on Wednesday — even as one mystery trader turned a roughly $250,000 bet into $1.18 million within minutes, The Post has learned.

An individual trading under a pseudonym spent about $250,000 to acquire 9,124 of Biden’s $LAPTOP tokens before unloading 8,480 of them minutes later for about $1.18 million, according to a blockchain analysis by Datavault AI.

That amounted to a gain of roughly $930,000 before transaction costs.

And given the nature of crypto, we may never know who that was.

Gosh. Who could that be?

Let these posts assure you it definitely wasn’t Hunter Biden who profited:

As for the memecoin itself, when the New York Post is reporting that a single investor made a cool million off of the pump-and-dump, you don’t need to call in Agatha Christie, because the chief suspect is a guy who is apparently so in debt he can’t determine how in debt he is issued a memecoin. It could be anyone, but it’s not likely to be anyone who wasn’t on the inside.

Look, I get that the Hunter Biden rehabilitation tour isn’t going as Hunter and the Bidens had hoped. This isn’t helping, either way. He touted this as an antidote to the Trump memecoins. But it was worse, if anything. He also touted it as a vehicle to show what the holes in crypto were. By directly exploiting them, yes, he did, although not to the outcome he probably hoped.

In short: Hunter Biden will always be Hunter Biden, no matter what the financial vehicle. Surprise, surprise.

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C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




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