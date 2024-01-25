Hunter Biden's Daughter Attempts to Defend Joe by Attacking Fox News' Jesse Watters

Jesse Watters’ attempt to link Joe Biden’s failure as a dad to his inadequacy as the temporary “father” of the country is not sitting well with the Democrat president’s granddaughter.

On social media, Naomi Biden, 30, called out the Fox News host for going beyond acceptable boundaries by broadcasting what she said were untrue statements.

During the segment in question, Watters appeared to be connecting the extensive legal and other issues engulfing Hunter Biden with Joe Biden’s overall ineffectiveness within his family, as well as in dealing with the national security and humanitarian crisis at the U.S. southern border.

“I knew Biden was bad on the border because he’s not the best father,” Jesse Watters claimed on his eponymous show, alluding to Joe’s troubled son Hunter. “The man can’t say no to his own son. He can’t say ‘stop.’ He can’t have consequences for actions.

“And that’s what you need, you need a man in charge, on the border, to say, ‘this is not gonna be allowed,'” Bill O’Reilly’s protegee added.

Naomi, Hunter Biden’s daughter, subsequently denounced Watters’ “ugly” remarks on the social media platform X.

I have heard so many lies about my family, it takes a lot to make me upset. This crosses the line. Not sure how this man can call himself a reporter and I hope he never has a son or daughter who struggles with anything. You can disagree with his policies without being this ugly. pic.twitter.com/pekQicZewo — Naomi Biden (@NaomiBiden) January 25, 2024

“I have heard so many lies about my family, it takes a lot to make me upset. This crosses the line. Not sure how this man can call himself a reporter, and I hope he never has a son or daughter who struggles with anything. You can disagree with his policies without being this ugly,” the Ivy League graduate asserted.

Leaving aside politics, ethics, or the “Biden Crime Family,” just for the moment, it’s certainly understandable that most families would close ranks in difficult times. Perhaps Watters could have been more tactful, and maybe even avoided going there.

Should Joe Biden be impeached? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (1343 Votes) No: 1% (9 Votes)

That being said, neither Watters himself nor Fox News would likely describe the anchor of “Jesse Watters Primetime” as a reporter.

There used to be a rule in politics to leave family out of it, but that rule has long been abandoned, especially when you consider the scrutiny of the Trump family by lawfare-waging Democrats and the establishment media.

Without wading into deep “waters,” it may or may not be worth noting that Jesse’s leftist critics have argued that he is not the best advocate for family values, having been involved in a messy divorce after his wife reportedly learned of an extramarital affair with a young associate producer on his show.

On a substantive basis, however, was Watters being completely inappropriate about the Bidens, and Joe Biden in particular?

Among many on social media, the @Don’tWalkRun X account challenged Naomi Biden’s premise.

Where is the lie, here? Your grandpop allowed his son (and many other family members) to exploit the Biden family name in exchange for lots and lots of money. He knew it was going on… but instead of putting his foot down and stopping it… he allowed it to happen. Why?… https://t.co/UsyUo1Zux8 — Andrew @ Don’t Walk, RUN! (@DontWalkRUN) January 25, 2024

“Where is the lie, here? Your grandpop allowed his son (and many other family members) to exploit the Biden family name in exchange for lots and lots of money. He knew it was going on … but instead of putting his foot down and stopping it … he allowed it to happen. Why? Because beach homes in Rehoboth are expensive.”

Hunter Biden has agreed to testify on Feb. 28 before a U.S. House committee, during which he will likely be extensively questioned about alleged overseas influence peddling or other corrupt practices.

Although the Justice Department has slow-walked the investigation, Hunter Biden currently faces federal charges over gun violations as well as for tax evasion.

He has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.

In a recent court filing, the DOJ, moreover, finally and apparently grudgingly, admitted that the incriminating Hunter Biden laptop is real, despite the prior Deep State denials.

An Important Message from Our Staff: In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie. But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member? A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country. Thank you for your support! P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.