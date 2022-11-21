Is Hunter Biden's Daughter Living Rent Free with Her Husband at the White House?

The establishment media has been so busy tripping over itself to cover the White House wedding of Naomi Biden and Peter Neal that it has unwittingly revealed a far more interesting story behind its fawning, fluffy coverage of the otherwise mildly interesting event.

According to The New York Times’ glowing coverage of the then-upcoming wedding, Naomi Biden and her fiancé, both high-class attorneys, have been actually living in the People’s House with the bride’s grandparents, President and First Lady Biden.

After sharing lengthy details of the couple’s respective life stories, the Times noted that Naomi Biden, daughter to notorious first son Hunter Biden, works as an associate lawyer in firm Arnold & Porter. Neal recently graduated from University of Pennsylvania law school and is now working as an associate at Georgetown Law’s Center on National Security.

“They live in Washington — Ms. Biden and Mr. Neal live at the White House,” style reporter Katie Rogers casually noted in passing before going on to discuss the secretive details of the classy affair, a typical rarity for the president’s residence and only the 19th in its history.

This living arrangement, however, raises a number of questions, such as, is it ethical for the granddaughter of the president to live rent-free in the White House? Also, why is the granddaughter of the president living rent-free in the White House? And why are we just learning about this now? Why doesn’t the press seem to care to find out more?

The wedding, meanwhile, appears to have gone off without a hitch on Saturday, which also just so happened to be President Joe Biden’s last day as a septuagenarian as Sunday was his 80th birthday.

Hosting the wedding of his granddaughter along with wife Jill Biden was a “youthful spin” for the elderly POTUS according to CNN, who can now add “first 80-year-old president” to his list of accomplishments, which was previously topped by the fact that he was already the oldest president in U.S. history.

Whether he is the worst or most glaringly nepotistic is a matter of personal opinion, I suppose, but I’d argue we could add these to the list as well, especially in light of this story.

You see, the White House will already be familiar not only to first granddaughter Naomi Biden, but now-husband Neal, who interned for the Obama administration when his new grandfather-in-law was serving as vice president.

Should Naomi live in the White House? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 1% (1 Votes) No: 99% (151 Votes)

He would go on to intern for the Hillary Clinton campaign as well, rounding out a resume so full of experience with crooked establishment Democrats accused of leveraging political power for personal gain that he would appear to be the perfect match for Hunter Biden’s little girl.

I mean, at least they’re well-suited for one another.

There is that.

Even the fact that he appears unable to provide her with a home and is mooching off the American taxpayer to live rent-free in the White House just makes him that much more of an utterly perfect candidate to be the latest member of the Biden family.

They say women marry men like their fathers, after all, so while I couldn’t possibly make any claims one way or another, riding on the coattails of the Biden family patriarch in uncomfortably close proximity to the same’s political dealings is very consistent with the Hunter Biden way of life. Just saying.

As The Washington Free Beacon noted, this news about the first granddaughter and her fiance rooming at the White House comes right on the heels of the announcement from House Republicans that they plan to investigate “all avenues” of Hunter Biden’s incredibly suspicious business dealings during the time that the elder Biden was serving as vice president, particularly the extent to which the latter knew what was happening.

It’s been well-established for years that Hunter Biden was involved in a number of business deals that seemed to be a direct result of his father’s influence overseas, particularly in Ukraine and China.

The notorious “laptop from hell” could have handily sunk Biden’s 2020 chances. If we had an honest media complex and if the Big Tech outlets had not coordinated with the FBI to suppress the story before it was even sufficiently fact-checked, the laptop would have served as a treasure trove of shocking photos, emails and videos underscoring longstanding suspicious of this corrupt family business.

This includes evidence that President Biden was the “big guy” that Hunter Biden revealed he was required to furnish with a cut of his earnings, indicating, as the House Republicans noted in their Thursday news conference, that “Whistleblowers describe President Biden as ‘chairman of the board’ for these businesses. He personally participated in meetings and phone calls. Documents show that he was a ‘partner’ with access to an office.”

“To be clear: Joe Biden is the ‘big guy,’” said Republican Rep. James Comer of Kentucky, who is set to take up the post of House Oversight Committee chairman when Republicans take back the house in 2023.

The lawmakers made clear that this is simply no longer about Hunter Biden, against whom federal charges could soon be filed over potential tax fraud and an illegal firearm purchase — tame charges, really, for a man who has been accused of working with CCP-linked companies in China, operating fronts for money laundering and even child sexual abuse.

Comer underscored his message that he and his colleagues wanted to send is, “This is an investigation of Joe Biden, the President of the United States and why he lied to the American people about his knowledge and participation in his family’s international business schemes.”

Finally, we’d also be remiss not to note that Naomi Biden, upon whom glowing praise was showered in a statement from the proud presidential grandparents on Saturday, according to The Associated Press, is very lucky to be acknowledged by her family.

Her young cousin, Navy Roberts, is every bit Joe Biden’s flesh and blood — an Arkansas court-ordered DNA test disproved Hunter Biden’s adamant claims that he was not the father of former stripper Lunden Robert’s child — yet the president refuses to acknowledge the little girl.

The denial of this poor child’s existence on Joe Biden’s part is so strong, in fact, that Jill Biden excluded her name from those embroidered on Christmas stockings she hung for her grandchildren in the White House last year, only to remove them later when the press caught wind of the glaring omission.

To be fair, little Navy is probably better off without such a cold-hearted family, and one trusts that her maternal grandparents are far more loving, involved and not so embroiled in glaring controversy and potentially high, treasonous crimes.

Naomi and Peter, on the other hand, sound like they’re every bit as up to playing by the Biden family rules as father Hunter Biden, and one imagines that they will fit in with the big, corrupt, political dynasty and be very happy together.

So, you know, best of luck to everyone, and many happy returns to the bride and groom. Maybe they’ll move out all on their own and start their own home, but I’m not holding my breath that they’re leaving the “family business” anytime soon.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.