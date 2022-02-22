Hunter Biden's Ex-Girlfriend Turns on Him Before Grand Jury, Spills the Tea on Lavish Spending: Report

With Hunter Biden, there was a lot of lavish spending, according to his ex-girlfriend Zoe Kestan, as she reportedly testified for almost five hours on Feb. 15 before a grand jury probing Biden’s taxes.

Testifying at the federal courthouse in Wilmington, Delaware, Kestan, 28, said the 52-year-old son of President Joe Biden in 2018 repeatedly directed her to withdraw “thousands of dollars at a time” from ATMs, according to the New York Post, which cited a source familiar with the secret grand jury proceedings.

From the ATM withdrawals, Kestan said, Hunter Biden gave her money for meals, clothes and more, but she testified she did not know where the money came from.

On Dec. 9, 2020, just after the presidential election and before his father took office, Hunter Biden issued a statement saying that federal officials were “investigating my tax affairs,” Politico reported.

Politico reported that same day that the investigation went beyond Biden’s taxes into potential money laundering and his overseas business activities.

A partial copy of a subpoena revealed JPMorgan Chase Bank being ordered to produce any records of Biden interacting with the Bank of China, the Post reported on Jan. 30.

Also subpoenaed were transactions involving James Biden, who is Hunter Biden’s uncle, along with former business partners Devon Archer and Eric Schwerin, the report said.

While unable to say where Biden’s money came from, Zestan’s testimony revealed a high-flying lifestyle.

Responding to questions about hotels at which the couple stayed, Zestan said they included the lavish Four Seasons, Mercer, SIXTY SoHo and SoHo Grand in New York and the Hollywood Roosevelt, NoMad and Jeremy West Hollywood in Los Angeles, the Post reported.

Do you think Hunter Biden will be indicted and convicted? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 48% (1038 Votes) No: 52% (1127 Votes)

Zestan also said she stayed with Biden at the celebrity-oriented Chateau Marmont in LA for a month, according to the report. That hotel is where the president’s son said in his memoir that he learned how to cook crack cocaine, the Post reported.

She reportedly testified that she believes she was the one who persuaded Biden to get off drugs and pursue a career as an artist.

But Zestan said she felt “super-crazy” upon learning Biden had suddenly married for a second time — he and Melissa Cohen wed in May 2019 just 10 days after they met, according to the Post.

Also seen emerging from the federal courthouse in Delaware on Feb. 15 was another Hunter Biden ex-girlfriend, Lunden Roberts, who testified before the grand jury for several hours, the U.K.’s Daily Mail reported.

She earlier had filed a paternity suit against Biden for her 3-year-old daughter. The president’s son had denied being the child’s father and that he had a relationship with Roberts until proven wrong by a DNA test, according to CNBC.

Despite evidence of a lavish lifestyle, Biden claimed he could not afford child support, the Daily Mail reported. A threatened contempt of court citation persuaded him to do so.

Biden told CBS News last April that he was “being completely cooperative” and was not looking for a plea bargain.

In his statement in December 2020, he said he was taking the federal investigation “very seriously.”

“I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors,” Biden said.

The Post has reported that a hard drive from Biden’s laptop has emails about his international business dealings plus photos and videos related to drugs and sex.

So the circus surrounding the president’s son continues.

It’s news, to be sure. But one can only imagine the stir, scandal and news flashes we would be seeing if the individual being investigated had the surname “Trump.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.