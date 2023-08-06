Hunter Biden's Ex-Stripper Pal Sizes Up 'Crackhead' as Easily Manipulated 'Puppy' with Daddy Issues: Report

A former stripper is telling all about her sugar-baby dalliance with Hunter Biden.

The onetime Biden flame had a personal, financially charged relationship with the addict in the throes of his crack cocaine addiction, according to her account provided to the New York Post.

“I had a few guys like Hunter who I would lead on and take tips and shopping from and leave them hanging.”

“I was able to finesse Hunter without sex because I’m beautiful and smart.”

The former stripper who performed as “Kennedy” said Hunter Biden was an easily manipulated “puppy” who was heavily dependent on his father’s power and political prestige.

“He’d say he’ll never be as good as his brother. ‘I have to do this for my dad,'” the younger Biden would remark, according to Kennedy’s texts reviewed by the New York Post.

The anonymous performer described the younger Biden as a pampered weakling, even going so far as describe him as a human cash machine.

“I just led him on and played with him like a walking ATM,” Kennedy told the Post.

NEW from me An interview with a former stripper who had a years-long relationship with Hunter Biden “He was like a dog that I dragged and led on … I just led him on and played with him like a walking ATM.”https://t.co/1NlmtF2nJf — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) August 5, 2023

Hunter met Kennedy during a visit to her tanning salon, according to the retired stripping performer.

The younger Biden’s paramour said she enticed nearly $20,000 dollars from the disgraced lawyer and political royalty of laptop fame during their three-year relationship from 2016 to 2019.

Kennedy said Hunter Biden’s personal behavior was par for the course for a drug addict.

WARNING: The following contains language that some may find offensive.

“He’s a piece of s*** but most addicts are.”

“He was a f****** crackhead.”

Kennedy is calling “b*******” on the younger Biden’s insistence that his father wasn’t in the know about his lucrative business dealings overseas, even though she says Hunter declined to discuss business during their interactions.

Hunter Biden fathered a child with another one-time stripper before his father’s presidency — finally admitting paternity after a court battle.

The younger Biden — who indicated he had achieved sobriety in his 2021 “Beautiful Things” memoir — was placed back on the hook for two federal criminal charges last month when a judge shot down his sweetheart plea deal.

