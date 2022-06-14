Hunter Biden's Ex-Wife Breaks Silence with First Televised Interview, Issues a Warning to Women

The woman who knows Hunter Biden the most is speaking out on her marriage to President Joe Biden’s son.

Kathleen Buhle was interviewed in a Tuesday profile with ABC News’ “Good Morning America.”

Biden’s ex-wife will reveal new details of her marriage in an upcoming book, “If We Break: A Memoir of Marriage, Addiction and Healing.”



Buhle, who was married to the younger Biden for 24 years, divorced the troubled lawyer and lobbyist in 2017.

Ten years into their marriage, Hunter returned from rehabilitation for substance abuse and told Buhle that they owed money in taxes, according to Buhle.

Hunter’s ex-wife stated that she didn’t recognize the man who photographed himself in the infamous laptop photos as her own husband.

“He was struggling under a massive drug addiction, and that’s heartbreaking and painful and that wasn’t who I was married to,” Buhle said.

Buhle says she allowed Hunter to take control of the couple’s finances during their marriage, declining to question how the politically connected lawyer was paying for a luxury lifestyle.

“It’s embarrassing to say that I ceded all financial control to my husband, and kept my head buried in the sand,” she said.

Is she a victim of Hunter? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 75% (1538 Votes) No: 25% (505 Votes)

“I liked the nice things, and I didn’t want to think about the cost at which they were coming.”

Buhle is touting a message for women, calling upon them to take responsibility for their finances within their own marriages instead of allowing men to do it for them.

Hunter raked in large sums of money from questionable international companies, notably leveraging his Biden family affiliation to secure a high-paying position at Ukrainian oil company Burisma.

The couple’s marriage ended after Buhle discovered that Hunter was having an affair with Hallie Biden, the widow of his deceased brother, Beau Biden.

A Department of Justice investigation into Hunter’s overseas business dealings is ongoing.

Hunter himself has taken to receiving the support of a Hollywood lawyer “sugar brother” who is reportedly funding his luxury lifestyle.

The president’s youngest son remarried in 2019.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.