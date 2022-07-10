Share
News

Hunter Biden's iCloud Account Cracked, Holds Data from 46 Different Devices He Interacted With: Report

 By Jack Davis  July 10, 2022 at 8:52am
Share

A new claim has emerged that Hunter Biden’s iCloud account has been hacked, creating the possibility of yet more disclosure of the activities of President Joe Biden’s son.

The Washington Examiner reported that members of the 4chan community are claiming to have hacked the account.

By way of proof, screenshots that were claimed as being taken from Hunter Biden’s phone and computer were posted late Saturday. The claims, however, could not be immediately verified.

Threads that contained material from the alleged hack were later pulled down.

It was unclear if the material allegedly accessed included that from the laptop computer formerly owned by Hunter Biden that emerged in the fall of 2020 to reveal tantalizing nuggets about the business activities of Hunter Biden, who had extensive business connections in China, Ukraine and Russia.

Trending:
Nick Searcy Hammers Griner - Release the Jan. 6 Prisoners From the DC Gulag, 'Then I'll Give a Damn'

According to a forensic examination of the laptop conducted by Konstantinos Dimitrelos for the Washington Examiner,  Hunter Biden’s iCloud account was synced to his MacBook Pro, iPhone and iPad as of March 2019.

Hunter Biden’s Apple ID account has been linked to 46 separate devices since 2011, Dimitrelos said. Hacking the iCloud account in theory could create access to all those accounts, making accessible communications yet unseen.

Text messages on an iPhone backup stored on the laptop computer show Hunter Biden showing contempt for Jill Biden, according to The Sun.

Jill Biden is Hunter Biden’s stepmother. His mother Neilia was killed in a car accident in 1972.

Is Hunter Biden still relevant?

The exchange from late December 2018 related that Jill Biden supposedly mocked a plan of Hunter Biden’s to live with his uncle, James, and teach. The texts claim she told him:  “Well you’re not going to be doing anything at all for yourself or your family if you just refuse to get sober.”

The texts to his uncle claimed, “I said Yang ow [you know] what mom you’re a f****** moron. A vindictive moron.”

“I suooorted [supported] my GM family including some of the costs you should have used your salary to lay [pay] for – for the last 24 years,” the text read, according to The Sun.

“And you do know the drunkest I’ve ever been is still smarter than you could ever even comprehend and you’re a shut (sic) grammar teacher that wouldn’t survive one class in a ivy graduate program,” the text read.

“So go f*** yourself Jill let’s all agree I don’t like you anymore than you like me,” the text concluded.

Related:
Looking Like Trump Was Right: Report Says Hunter Biden Under Fed Surveillance for China Ties

Hunter said that in his seven stints in rehab his father  “litteraly (sic) has never come to one never actually called me while in rehab.”

“So that’s a little insane,” he wrote.

In a text to Hallie Biden — the widow of his brother, Beau, with whom he had a fling — he slammed both women.

“F*** my step mother for always being as much of a selfish silly entitled c*** as you,” he wrote.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




If You've Seen This Man Handing Out Notes at a Waffle House, You're One of the Lucky Few
Brain-Eating Pathogen Resurfaces in Heartland State After 35 Years, Officials Issue Warning
NYC Bodega Worker Tried Desperately to Avoid Violence Before Being Forced to Arm Himself: 'I Don't Want a Problem, Papa'
Aides Worried Aging Biden Will Trip Over a Cord While Shuffling Around the White House: Report
US Money Committed to Ukraine Has Already Exceeded Cost of First 5 Years Afghan War
See more...

Conversation