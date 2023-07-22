I understand it’s an epically bad week to be an attorney for Hunter Biden, but Kevin Morris should really be careful where and when he smokes his bong.

On the same day Republicans on the Senate Oversight Committee released details of an FBI informant interview in which their source alleged that the CEO of Ukrainian energy giant Burisma told him that $10 million in bribes were paid to then-board member Hunter and his father, and the day that the New York Post reported the FBI had told Twitter it had authenticated the comments of Hunter Biden’s über-toxic laptop on the same day the social media giant censored reporting on it in October of 2020, Morris was spotted taking a huge rip from a smoking device typically associated with marijuana usage while his client was present in Los Angeles.

“The First Son took a trip from his Malibu pad to the Pacific Palisades on Thursday to visit his attorney, after agreeing to plead guilty to federal tax crimes last month,” the U.K. Daily Mail reported. “While Hunter was at the house, Morris was snapped on a balcony in plain view of the public street appearing to huff from a white bong.”

The paper reported that Hunter was greeted outside by an unknown woman in a yellow floral-print dress. Meanwhile, photographers were across the street waiting to record what went on inside — or in this case, outside — the house. (Or, as the liberal media likes to put it, “Republicans pounce!“)

The Daily Mail noted that the pictures “could bring unwanted flashbacks for the First Son, who photographed and videoed himself using copious amounts of drugs including crack cocaine on weeks-long benders for years, material from his abandoned laptop shows.

“One of the criminal charges against Hunter is lying on a 2018 federal gun form that he was not an illicit drug user, when he admitted in his memoir to being a crack addict.”

🚨 JUST IN: Hunter Biden’s lawyer Kevin Morris was just spotted ripping a BONG on the balcony of his LA home—CLEARLY visible from the road—during a visit by the president’s son (Daily Mail) pic.twitter.com/embyAg55Ms — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 21, 2023

It also could bring unwanted attention just weeks after cocaine was found in the White House, leading many to believe that Hunter might be, ahem, off the wagon again. The Secret Service also disclosed that pot was found in the White House twice in 2022. So not only is it the White House, it’s also pretty green as well. Thanks, I’ll be here all weekend. Try the fish.

While marijuana is legal in Washington, D.C., it cannot be possessed legally on federal land or buildings; you don’t get more federal than the White House. Cocaine, meanwhile, isn’t legal in any state or federal territory.

It’s also worth noting that, while marijuana is also legal (and practically a way of life, it seems) in California, it remains a Schedule I substance at the federal level, meaning it has no accepted medical or recreational use. (Neither of the past two administrations has even made the pretense of enforcing this on states and jurisdictions that have legalized the substance, however.)

And, while it might indeed be legal, it’s probably not a great look for your attorney to be getting ripped on the same day that Republicans on the Senate Oversight Committee released the FBI informant document which claims Burisma paid your client and/or his father $10 million. (Subscribe to The Western Journal to read our full breakdown of the document in its entirety.)

Needless to say, the latest photos gave Twitter users an opportunity to ask about the Biden family history and/or the White House cocaine:

Hunter’s attorney is paid in bong hits — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 21, 2023

Dang, you beat me to it 🤣 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 21, 2023

And there were, apropos given the incident involved a man named Hunter with a drug-imbibing attorney, more than a few “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas” memes under the tweet:

When they see the press pick up the story… pic.twitter.com/c6CjfmLa6G — amateo.soul (@AmateoRa) July 21, 2023

But there was also the “it’s totally legal!” contingent, as well:

Just in: last time i looked it was legal to smoke pot in a private setting in california. smear tactics are slimy from either side. — No Fey Contract (Can’t HaveIt) (@sirpettybone) July 22, 2023

At least it’s legal. — SomeBaldGuy (@some_bald) July 21, 2023

Where it’s legal? — Just Evan™ (@EvanPrinciple) July 21, 2023

With ice or without ice? Acapulco Gold or Bubba Kush? Wait what are we talking bout? Oh! A bong in LA WTF?! Craazy! 🙄 — Daniel Castro (@dannycme) July 22, 2023

JUST IN: Man does perfectly legal activity in the comfort of his own home. Stay tuned during the next hour as we bring shocking details about another man watching sports on his sofa!! — Keith (@ChazzonKe) July 21, 2023

Let’s leave aside the arguments about its legality at the federal level (where its Schedule I status is rarely, if ever, challenged by authorities who virtually never attempt to intervene at the state or city level) or even the optics of a lawyer apparently getting high at the exact same time his client faces a raft of bad new publicity emanating from Washington and New York. (One assumes that it’s pot in the bong; while other substances can indeed be smoked through a water pipe, it generally isn’t associated with tobacco usage.)

Hunter Biden is supposed to be, by all accounts, sober. Not only that, he’s supposed to be hanging around sober people. Keep in mind what he told The New York Times in 2020 when the paper asked about his new career as an artist; painting, Hunter said, “puts my energy toward something positive” and “keeps me away from people and places where I shouldn’t be.”

Painting “keeps me away from people and places where I shouldn’t be,” said Hunter Biden, well known for his foreign dealings and his battles with drug addiction https://t.co/4kWHygfyJd — New York Times Arts (@nytimesarts) February 28, 2020

Kevin Morris isn’t just Hunter’s attorney, he’s reportedly loaned the first son his private jet on occasions and $2.8 million to pay off his tax debts. Hunter was inside his home when he was smoking the bong; not only that, the Daily Mail noted that he “arrived in the afternoon in a black SUV, escorted by Secret Service bodyguards and dressed in a blue shirt, jeans and aviator sunglasses favored by both him and his father.” Ergo, the Secret Service was there along with Hunter as his attorney was likely smoking a Schedule I substance outside his home. (By the by: Good work, men in black!)

The first son is arguably one of the most infamous drug users in the United States simply by dint of being the president’s child. Morris is inarguably more well-acquainted with this reputation than the average person — particularly given his client’s recent plea on a gun charge related to his drug use — which means Hunter 1) at the very least hasn’t been as assiduous in “keep[ing] … away from people and places where I shouldn’t be” as he was in 2020, when the Times interviewed him; 2) has a lawyer who isn’t looking out for what’s best for his client; or 3) both.

And, as Joe Biden faces the biggest scandal of a presidency which has seen no shortage of them, it would be helpful if the high-powered attorney representing a wayward son the White House loves to portray as having found his way home to sobriety could indeed stay sober in that son’s presence. That he can’t resist the temptation of a freshly packed bong on the worst day Hunter has had in a while isn’t a good augury, either, for the first son or how things will unfold for him over the course of the next few weeks.

