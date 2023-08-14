Hunter Biden’s attorney pulled a vintage Hillary Clinton move Friday by dismissing the influence-peddling scandal in which his client is embroiled as a right-wing conspiracy.

Abbe Lowell made the laughable claim on CNN’s “The Source with Kaitlan Collins” when he blamed “every MAGA, right-wing, fanatical person” for the damning congressional testimony suggesting Hunter Biden made numerous seedy deals with foreign entities that resulted in his family pocketing over $20 million when his dad was vice president.

When Collins asked Lowell whether he was concerned that President Joe Biden could become caught up in the sweeping federal investigation of his son’s business deals by special counsel David Weiss, the attorney launched into a conspiratorial rant.

Weiss is the federal prosecutor who has come under fire from Republicans for offering Hunter a “sweetheart” plea deal that fell apart.

“Several of our last presidents, I think everyone except [Barack] Obama, has had a special counsel or a special prosecutor,” Collins said. “These investigations have a way of ballooning and taking tacts that they did not initially have.

“Can you say with certainty that based on what you know, there’s no possibility that any of Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings will in any way connect back to his father, the president?”

Lowell replied, “Am I concerned? I am only concerned that a force other than facts or law would influence any additional decision.”

Asked what he was referring to when he said “force,” the attorney said, “What I’m referencing is, and this is not a surprise or a secret, right? From the moment this arrangement and agreement has been announced and filed, you have every MAGA right-wing, fanatical person yelling and screaming and saying, ‘It’s not right. And it’s not fair. And it’s not just.'”

The comment begins about 9:30 in the video below:

Hunter Biden’s attorney Abbe Lowell: “Whatever his title is and whatever happens next, we’re confident that that should be the same conclusion. And if it’s not, then something other than the facts and the law has come into play.” pic.twitter.com/ZKx1SnHrN8 — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) August 12, 2023

Lowell’s dismissal of thousands of pages of financial records and testimony from Hunter Biden associates is reminiscent of when then-first lady Hillary Clinton in 1998 categorically denied that her husband, then-President Bill Clinton, had an inappropriate relationship with White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

After Hillary dismissed the scandal as a “vast right-wing conspiracy,” the truth later emerged, confirming the reports she had cavalierly shrugged off.

Lowell’s decision to steal a page from Clinton’s failed playbook is laughable given the evidence at hand.

According to the House Oversight Committee, “records obtained through the Committee’s subpoenas to date reveal that the Bidens and their associates have received over $20 million in payments from foreign entities.”

The committee compiled a chart titled “Biden’s influence peddling timeline” showing a dizzying array of multimillion-dollar payments made to the Biden family from foreign entities during Joe Biden’s two terms as vice president.

Biden family members and their associates received OVER $20 million in payments from foreign entities during Joe Biden’s time as Vice President. Click HERE ⬇️ for a full timeline of the Bidens’ Influence Peddling from @GOPoversight.

​​https://t.co/KbPAxtileN — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) August 11, 2023

Lowell’s lame defensive posturing blaming “fanatical MAGA” supporters for the damning revelations surrounding Hunter Biden is a feeble attempt to discredit all the damaging information emerging from the ongoing federal investigation.

But does anyone really buy this harebrained narrative? It’s easy to dispute rumors but much harder to dismiss financial records and documents along with testimony under oath.

🛑✋ MUST WATCH: A forensic accountant breaks down the Biden cash flow and says their money movements and shell companies are the signature of a problem. pic.twitter.com/CQQAJXdH0s — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) August 10, 2023

An interim summary of the House Oversight Committee investigation uncovered thousands of pages of financial records, including “bank records for Biden family associates and suspicious activity reports generated by the Bidens’ and their associates’ high-dollar or foreign business transactions.”

“What these records reveal is astonishing,” the committee’s chairman, Republican Rep. James Comer of Kentucky, said last month. “The Bidens created over 20 shell companies – most of which were created when Joe Biden was Vice President.”

Comer said the seedy money trail paints a devastating picture of a corrupt “influence peddling scheme to enrich the Bidens.”

Lowell’s blame game is just as pathetic as Hillary’s was 25 years ago.

