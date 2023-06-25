Well, it seems like the White House is trying a different tactic to deal with the whistleblower allegations regarding Hunter Biden’s Whatsapp text messages to his Chinese business partners.

And no, Hunter Biden wasn’t firming up dinner plans with this Chinese associates. He was demanding $10 million and threatening to abuse the power of his father, Joe Biden’s position, should his demands not be met.

Hunter Biden’s lawyer, Chris Clark, released a statement on Friday in response to whistleblower testimony, stating in part, “The DOJ investigation covered a period which was a time of turmoil and addiction for my client,” and adding, “Any verifiable words or actions of my client, in the midst of a horrible addiction, are solely his own and have no connection to anyone in his family.”

Clark’s statement addressing Hunter Biden’s “horrible addiction” and clarifying that his client’s actions during that period were “solely his own” and unrelated to anyone in his family sounds very much like an admission of guilt combined with an excuse and an attempt to shield Joe Biden from accusations of involvement.

On Thursday, the House Ways and Means Committee released the testimony of two whistleblowers, identified as ‘Whistleblower X’ and Supervisory Special Agent Gary Shapley, along with the alleged WhatsApp messages, which total 411 pages.

The U.K. Daily Mail reported that according to the leaked WhatsApp messages, on July 30, 2017, Hunter Biden sent a message to his partner at the Chinese oil company CEFC, which had a threatening tone and suggested Joe Biden’s alleged involvement in their business dealings.

“I am sitting here with my father and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled,” Hunter wrote to his partner, Chinese Communist Party official Henry Zhao.

Hunter allegedly told Zhao that if he didn’t follow his orders he would “make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge that you will regret not following my direction.”

“I am sitting here waiting for the call with my father,” he added.

Is Hunter Biden being given preferential treatment? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (1510 Votes) No: 1% (15 Votes)

Four days later, Hunter Biden purportedly sent a text message to another business partner at CEFC, Kevin Dong, requesting a budget of $10 million per year to advance the interests of their joint venture.

A photo from Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop, obtained by The Daily Mail, shows him at Joe Biden’s lakeside mansion in Delaware on July 30, 2017, the day the threatening Whatsapp message to CEFC was allegedly sent.

Photos from Hunter Biden’s laptop place the President’s son at the Biden family’s Wilmington Delaware home on the same day the WhatsApp message was sent: July 30, 2017. pic.twitter.com/Dh8D8ydg8e — Rep. Claudia Tenney (@RepTenney) June 23, 2023



Additionally, bank records obtained by Sens. Chuck Grassley and Ron Johnson reportedly indicate that CEFC wired $5 million to a jointly owned company with Hunter, Hudson West III, on August 8, 2017.

Subsequently, $4.8 million of that amount was purportedly transferred to an account associated with Hunter’s personal company, Owasco, over the following year.

The whistleblowers claimed that if it weren’t for the obstructed investigation, Hunter would have faced more serious charges, including campaign finance violations and illegal foreign lobbying.

They also asserted that the evidence suggests that the president had knowledge of Hunter’s questionable overseas dealings and was also personally involved.

During the White House press briefing on Friday, Newsmax Washington correspondent James Rosen confronted White House spokesman John Kirby with the emerging evidence that suggests President Joe Biden had more knowledge about Hunter Biden’s questionable business dealings than previously acknowledged.

Kirby, however, refused to comment, eventually walking off the stage.

Chaos ensues in the White House briefing room after @JamesRosenTV asks Biden spokesman John Kirby about the explosive whistleblower allegations in the Hunter Biden criminal investigation. Kirby refuses to comment and walks out of the room. pic.twitter.com/YTXU8saNLi — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 23, 2023

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre also refused to give a statement on whether Joe Biden was involved in his son’s business dealings, simply repeating “nothing has changed,” despite being strongly pressed.

HOLY SMOKES: Reporters TURN on Karine Jean Pierre, gang up on her for 4 minutes straight asking about Joe Biden’s connection to Hunter’s overseas business dealings after bombshell text messages reveal criminal corruption scheme pic.twitter.com/GYUhEfq6jz — Danny De Urbina (@dannydeurbina) June 23, 2023



So they’ve gone from denying the very existence of the laptop to blaming Hunter’s “horrible addiction”, to refusing to answer and just trying to keep Joe Biden’s involvement out of it.

But as the evidence keeps pouring in, it is becoming increasingly difficult for the White House and even the complicit mainstream media to say nothing.

The walls are closing in on the Biden family.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.