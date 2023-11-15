Share
Hunter Biden's Legal Team Looking to Subpoena Donald Trump

 By George C. Upper III  November 15, 2023 at 11:50am
Hunter Biden is seeking documents from leaders in the previous presidential administration that he says may help defend himself against a federal gun charge.

The legal team for President Joe Biden’s son has asked a federal judge to order former President Donald Trump, former Attorney General Bill Barr, and two senior Justice Department officials — Richard Donoghue and Jeffrey Rosen — to turn over documents related to his being prosecuted for possessing a handgun while using illegal drugs.

Donoghue was a former U.S. Attorney who was promoted to principle associate deputy attorney general in 2020, while Rosen was a deputy attorney general and later acting attorney general, according to court documents.

The court filing requesting the subpoenas claims that Biden is trying to determine “whether this investigation or prosecution arose” at the prodding of Trump administration officials who were “placing undue pressure on government officials.”

The investigation into Hunter Biden’s activities began, CBNC noted, at roughly the midpoint of Trump’s term, around the end of 2018.

According to the request filed Wednesday, Trump himself “improperly and unrelentingly pressured” the DOJ to investigate Hunter Biden thoroughly, which it claims was motivated by a desire “to advance President Trump’s partisan ambitions.”

The filing cited numerous examples of social media posts from Trump’s accounts arguing for “law enforcement, the media, and the public to go after [Hunter] Biden.”

It also, inexplicably, cites a post to X, then called Twitter, on Dec. 17, 2020, in which Trump argued that he was not, in fact, trying to get Hunter Biden prosecuted.

“I have NOTHING to do with the potential prosecution of Hunter Biden, or the Biden family. It is just more Fake News,” Trump tweeted then, according to the court filing.

Will Hunter Biden get his subpoenas?

Biden’s legal team apparently disagrees with that claim.

“Mr. Biden seeks specific information from three former DOJ officials and the former President that goes to the heart of his defense that this is, possibly, a vindictive or selective prosecution arising from an unrelenting pressure campaign beginning in the last administration, in violation of Mr. Biden’s Fifth Amendment rights under the Constitution,” Biden’s lawyers wrote in the filing.

You can read the actual motion for the issuance of the subpoenas filed by Hunter Biden’s legal team below.

Motion for Issuance of Subpoenas by The Western Journal on Scribd

Trump and his supporters have criticized the Justice Department for its handling of corruption accusations against the president and his son.

For example, U.S. Attorney David Weiss made a plea deal that most likely would have seen the gun charge against Hunter Biden dropped completely, but a judge over the summer questioned it, leading to the agreement’s collapse.

Nonetheless, Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Weiss special counsel in the same case.

