Hunter Biden's Legal Team Throws Beau's Widow Under the Bus, Turning Trial Into Messy 'Biden v. Biden' Affair

In opening arguments Tuesday, Hunter Biden’s legal team made it clear that they would be trying to pin the blame for their client’s bad behavior on Biden — Hallie Biden, that is.

Axios reported early Wednesday that “Hunter’s lead defense attorney Abbe Lowell repeatedly deflected blame toward Hallie.”

Hallie Biden, who is the widow of Hunter’s brother, Beau, was engaged in a romantic relationship with Hunter in October of 2018, which is when Hunter purchased a firearm, for which transaction he is now on trial.

According to the Justice Department, Hunter signed a federal form that claimed he was not using drugs, though he was addicted to both alcohol and crack cocaine at the time.

Hallie also struggled with addiction during her relationship with Hunter, the prosecution said.

The president’s son is now facing three federal charges related to that purchase.

“Lowell said that Hallie Biden — who is set to testify as soon as Wednesday and has been granted immunity — found the gun and ‘created a firestorm,’ ‘freaked out,’ ‘freaked out again,’ ‘took it upon herself to take the gun,’ and put it in a Dumpster near a Delaware grocery store,” Axios reported.

He also emphasized the fact that “Hallie, not Hunter” disposed of the firearm in an irresponsible manner, leaving it where just about anyone could find and take it, according to the outlet.

In fact, the gun was found by another man, who apparently reported it to the police.

Two officers involved with the recovery of the firearm are expected to take their turns on the witness stand.

Hallie Biden probably won’t be the only Biden family member testifying against Hunter, Axios noted, as Kathleen Buhle, Hunter’s ex-wife, is also on the prosecution’s witness list.

On the other side, President Joe Biden’s brother James Biden and Buhle’s daughter Naomi Biden are both possible defense witnesses.

“Buhle and Hallie likely will testify about Hunter’s addiction to crack cocaine, while Jimmy and Naomi are likely to testify about Hunter’s state of mind when he bought a gun in Wilmington,” Axios explained.

As Axios wrote, the trial “won’t just be the U.S. v. Biden — it’ll also be Biden v. Biden.”

The infamous “Hunter Biden laptop” has also been entered into evidence in the case by the DOJ.

The three charges carry a maximum sentence of 25 years, although many outlets have noted that such a severe sentence is unlikely in the case of a first-time offender.

President Biden issued a statement prior to the start of the trial, supporting his son.

“I am the President, but I am also a dad. Jill and I love our son, and we are so proud of the man he is today. Hunter’s resilience in the face of adversity and the strength he has brought to his recovery are inspiring to us. A lot of families have loved ones who have overcome addiction and know what we mean,” the president said.

“As the President, I don’t and won’t comment on pending federal cases, but as a dad, I have boundless love for my son, confidence in him, and respect for his strength. Our family has been through a lot together, and Jill and I are going to continue to be there for Hunter and our family with our love and support.”

