Hunter Biden's 'Sugar Brother' Revealed, Paid Off Over $2M of His Taxes and Funds Luxury Lifestyle in LA: Report

A new report says a high-profile Hollywood lawyer paid off Hunter Biden’s tax debt.

The report in the New York Post did not explain why attorney Kevin Morris cleaned up after President Joe Biden’s son.

The report, based on information from “a source familiar with conversations between the two,” said Morris forked over about $2 million to square things with the Internal Revenue Service and is also doling out dollars to support Hunter Biden’s luxury lifestyle in Los Angeles.

The Post report said Morris, who is also advising Hunter Biden about his art sales, has been dubbed Hunter Biden’s “sugar brother,” by Biden’s friends.

Hunter Biden had taken out a loan last year to pay his overdue taxes.

The Post was unable to get to the bottom of its source’s story because a visit to Morris’s house ended with the door slammed in their reporter’s face.

Morris is an entertainment attorney and novelist. He was a founding member of the firm Morris Yorn Barnes Levine in Los Angeles, which represents multiple celebrities, but is no longer with the firm.

Christopher Clark, Hunter Biden’s attorney for criminal issues, said Morris is an “attorney and trusted adviser” to Hunter Biden, according to CBS.

Does the Hunter Biden saga get stranger with every turn? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (126 Votes) No: 1% (1 Votes)

In its report, CBS said Morris is “crafting a legal and media strategy for Hunter Biden.”

Hunter Biden’s complex web of financial deals, including his tax issues, has been under investigation by the U.S. Attorney’s office in Delaware. Further, Republicans have been laying the groundwork to investigate all of the emerging issues related to Hunter Biden if they gain control of the House this fall.

Hollywood lawyer paid off over $2M of Hunter Biden’s delinquent taxes https://t.co/qUsKT0Sinw via @nypost — 🇺🇸SaltyFloridaGirl🇺🇸 (@SaltyFlGrl) May 9, 2022

Rep. James Comer: ‘Hunter Biden is a national security risk’ https://t.co/J4FsyveWws — D. Craig (@deannamcraig) May 9, 2022

“[D]espite the daily deluge of new information from Hunter’s laptop, there are still many unanswered questions. This is why there must be a thorough Congressional investigation into the Biden crime family as a matter of national security,” Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York wrote in an Op-Ed for the New York Post.

Stefanik said that Republicans on the House Judiciary and House Committee on Oversight and Reform have started putting pieces together as best they can in a world where Democrats still control Congress and can block any effort to investigate Hunter Biden.

Elise Stefanik: When Republicans take the House, we’ll finally get answers about Hunter and Joe Biden https://t.co/Xw1OOXnhxI via @nypost — Fredric U. Dicker (@fud31) May 7, 2022

“Make no mistake, Republicans will hold the Biden crime family and their mainstream media and Big Tech allies accountable,” she wrote.

“In a Republican majority, we will use our Congressional power of oversight to get to the bottom of this — so every American knows the truth.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.