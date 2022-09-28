Parler Share
Commentary

Hunter Brags About Killing and Skinning 'Wolf,' Gets Ripped to Shreds When People Realize What It Really Is

 By Warner Todd Huston  September 27, 2022 at 6:14pm
WARNING: The following contains graphic violence that some may find disturbing.

A woman from Montana happily jumped to social media to post a photo of the “wolf” she killed, but when people saw the photo they were outraged at her grievous error.

Amber Rose, of Miller City, Montana, faced the wrath of animal lovers on Facebook when she posted the photos of the “wolf cub” she killed in Flathead National Forest, according to the New York Post.

“So this morning I set out for a solo predator hunt for a fall black bear however I got the opportunity to take another predator wolf pup 2022 was a great feeling to text my man and say I just smoked a wolf pup. #firstwolf #onelesspredatorMT,” Rose wrote on her Facebook post, according to the Post.

The woman added photos of the bloody kill laying on her truck bed.

Outraged animal lovers on Reddit attacked Rose and posted screenshots of the 36-year-old hunter’s photos, blasting the woman for her actions.

“Amber Rose here hunted, shot, AND SKINNED a HUSKY.. not a wolf, an obvious #HUSKY,” an incensed Twitter user exploded.

Should she be prosecuted?

Photos of the animal seem pretty clear that it is a Siberian Husky dog — not a wolf.

Another Twitter user wrote, “This woman is bragging about trapping, killing, and skinning a dog while claiming it’s wolf pup. This is very clearly a Siberian Husky … I hope that @MontanaFWP looks into this.”

Rose since tried to explain that the animal approached her in an aggressive manner, but admitted to making a “mistake.”

“During this time, safety was my top priority this animal was growling howling and coming at me like it was going to eat me,” Rose said in a Facebook post, according to the Daily Mail.

“Yes, I made a mistake…either way yes I would still have shot it because it was aggressive and coming directly for me!”

Her husband, Frank Tallent, also defended the killing of the animal, and wrote, “It was a deer chasing ferral [sic] a** dog on the wrong place at the wrong time.”

The local sheriff’s office, animal control and fish and game agencies said an investigation has been launched into the incident, according to TMZ.

Authorities also said that they discovered that 11 dogs had been abandoned in the woods and are looking into that situation, as well. The other 10 dogs had been taken in by Animal Control officers, the Post added.

The state allows hunters to take 20 wolves a year — 10 via hunting and 10 via trapping. But hunting needs an extra license, according to state regulations.

State Fish, Wildlife, and Parks official Greg Lemon, though, had good advice when he warned hunters to be more careful. “It’s always important to be certain of the animal you’re going to harvest,” he said according to the Mail.

Warner Todd Huston
Contributor, Commentary
Warner Todd Huston has been writing editorials and news since 2001 but started his writing career penning articles about U.S. history back in the early 1990s. Huston has appeared on Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN and several local Chicago news programs to discuss the issues of the day. Additionally, he is a regular guest on radio programs from coast to coast. Huston has also been a Breitbart News contributor since 2009. Warner works out of the Chicago area, a place he calls a "target-rich environment" for political news.
