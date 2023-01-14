Parler Share
Commentary

Hunter Claimed to Own Home Where Classified Docs Were Found - Report

 By C. Douglas Golden  January 14, 2023 at 9:20am
What’s worse than being a vice president and keeping errant classified documents you weren’t supposed to have locked up in a garage next to a Chevrolet Corvette? Keeping both locked up in a house owned by your drug-addicted, influence-peddling son.

On Thursday, it was first reported that a second batch of classified documents from President Joe Biden’s time as vice president were found “at a storage space in the garage” of the Biden family’s Wilmington, Delaware home.

The revelation came just days after it was revealed that in November, more classified documents were found at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, D.C., where Biden had an office.

At least that was in an office occupied by a former veep, however, which means there had to be some level of security regarding who could enter, right? Not so much when those documents are sharing a garage with a Corvette.

But not to worry, Biden said:

Actually, most people might have felt safer if the documents were out in the street. As Miranda Divine of the New York Post noted, it’s not just that the documents were in a Biden family garage. There’s also the matter of which Biden owned the house where the Corvette and classified material were being kept:

Yes, not only did Hunter Biden claim he owned the property, he also declared to the Delaware DMV that the property was his primary residence:

That image came from Hunter Biden’s laptop, the gift that keeps on giving.

It’s unclear what was in the documents that were found at Biden’s garage. However, CNN reported the classified documents found at his office included “US intelligence memos and briefing materials that covered topics including Ukraine, Iran and the United Kingdom.”

The BBC reported Friday that some of the documents were marked “top secret,” the highest level of classification.

However, none of the garage documents were reportedly classified as top secret, merely marked.

Nevertheless, this raises obvious questions — aside from why Joe Biden would allow his son access to a property with a rare 1960s Corvette in the garage. (Why not just leave a bottle of Crown Royal and a crack pipe in the passenger’s seat while he was at it?)

Classified briefings on Ukraine, after all, wouldn’t necessarily disinterest Hunter. In case you’ve forgotten, the president’s wayward son was once on the board of Ukrainian energy concern Burisma, presumably because of his surname as opposed to his expertise in the energy sector. (Which, as it so happens, was basically nil.)

And Biden wasn’t above meddling in Ukraine’s politics, either — as evinced by this infamous clip in which he bragged about withholding aid to the country unless a top prosecutor was fired.



The prosecutor general who was fired, Viktor Shokin, had, at one point, been investigating Burisma. Accounts differ as to whether Shokin was still investigating the energy giant and few knowledgeable observers could keep a straight face if forced to say Shokin wasn’t corrupt, the fact remains that Biden was meddling in affairs that indirectly involved his son.

Did these documents have to do with Shokin or Burisma? And, perhaps more importantly — even if they didn’t, why on earth would unsecured, classified information be kept in a place where Hunter Biden could get to it?

I understand a father’s love, I really do. However, Joe Biden was under no misapprehensions about the fact his son was an addicted, compromised man — someone who couldn’t stay sober, was prone to public controversies and had frequent dalliances with sex workers.

And yet, if these reports are to be believed, these documents were in a garage at a property Hunter Biden owned and resided in.

But it was in a locked garage with a Corvette, so it was all good. Meanwhile, the FBI raided Mar-a-Lago over classified documents that weren’t being kept at the stated residence of a known crackhead.

We don’t know all the details yet, but one thing’s for sure: Joe Biden is in deep trouble.

C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
