Last Monday, CBS News reported that classified documents from President Joe Biden’s vice presidency had been found inside a closet in an office at the Penn Biden Center, a Washington think tank with offices Biden used after the Obama administration ended in 2017.

On Wednesday evening, it was reported that a second batch of classified material had been discovered in a separate undisclosed location, which was later revealed to be in the locked garage of Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware, home.

Finally, at least one additional classified document turned up inside the residence.

No one should be surprised to hear that, according to the New York Post, first son Hunter Biden lived in the home “off and on” following his May 2017 divorce.

The Twitter post below, from Post columnist Miranda Devine, shows a copy of a background check application that Hunter completed in July 2018. He listed the Wilmington home as his current address at the time and also claimed to own it.

More curious still, Hunter Biden claimed he paid $49,910 in monthly rent. Strange, huh?

In 2018 Hunter Biden claimed he owned the house where Joe Biden kept classified documents alongside his Corvette in the garage Via @jj_talking pic.twitter.com/L7c80MRRiS — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) January 12, 2023

Was Hunter making monthly payments of $49,910 to his father? On a home that is currently valued at $1,380,800 by real estate website Zillow.com with an estimated rental value of $7,612?

What is going on here? It’s possible that through the haze of a crack pipe, Hunter might have marked the “own” box instead of the “lease” box. But writing in the very specific number of $49,910 doesn’t look like an accident, nor do the “move in” and “move out” dates of March 2017 and February 2018.

And that means Hunter Biden was paying almost $50,000 a month “rent” while living in a home owned by his father — more than half a million in a year. And it just happened to be the home where classified documents were found.

We’ve known from Hunter’s laptop that he has connections with Chinese nationals and others who would greatly benefit from classified U.S. intelligence. Might that be why these documents were found there?

We also know that Hunter was kicking the “big guy” large amounts of money. Could an enormous “rent” payment be a way for him to transfer money to his father?

None of this passes the smell test.

This might be one of the ways Hunter Biden was funneling money to Joe Biden as part of the family’s “10% for the big guy” agreement Background Check Form Claims Hunter Biden Paid $50,000 a Month in Rent for Biden Home Where Classified Docs Were Stored https://t.co/tNQA7OF20Z — Dinesh D’Souza (@DineshDSouza) January 14, 2023

May 2017 was significant for another reason besides Hunter Biden’s divorce. As the Post reported, Biden and his business partners were in the midst of putting together the SinoHawk deal, a joint venture with CEFC, a Chinese energy company tied to the CCP.

Hunter was anxious for his father to meet his new business partner, Tony Bobulinski, who would be the company’s CEO. Bobulinski has gone on the record numerous times to claim that he did indeed meet with Joe Biden at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on May 2 and then briefly the next morning.

In an October 2020 interview with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, Bobulinski said he was “1,000 percent” sure that Joe Biden was the “big guy” referred to in an email from business partner James Gilliar, who was slated to receive a 10 percent share of the company’s profits.

There are so many allegations swirling around the Biden family at the moment and, unfortunately, all we can do is speculate.

But it sure looks like there’s too much smoke for there to be no fire.

