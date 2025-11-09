Hunter Who Went Missing in California Wilderness for 3 Weeks Found Safe: 'God Still Does Miracles'

A California hunter survived three weeks in the wilderness after his truck broke down in the Sierra National Forest.

It was Nov. 1 when hunters found Ron Dailey alive on Swamp Lake trail, according to a Fresno County Sheriff’s Office news release.

He was later taken to a hospital in Clovis, California, according to KABC-TV in Los Angeles.

“The hospital staff are pumping him with fluids and his color is coming back,” Glenda Dailey, a family member, wrote in a Nov. 2 Facebook post. “To the men who went down that road and found him, I am eternally grateful for you; I cannot wait to meet you.”

It was supposed to be a day-long hunting trip for Dailey, who disappeared Oct. 13.

After driving to the top of Swamp Lake trail in his truck, he stopped to eat and drove back down, according to ABC News.

It was then that he realized he was on a treacherous jeep road, which his truck couldn’t traverse.

“I went over this thing, and it was scraping bottom. I looked up the tree in front of it, it said Diamond Road, jeep road. That means you’d better have a rock crawler. I don’t have a rock crawler,” Dailey said.

He tried turning around, but when he couldn’t, he proceeded down the road and ultimately destroyed his truck.

A 65-year-old hunter has been found alive after 20 days missing in California’s Sierra National Forest. Ron Dailey was reported missing on Oct. 13 after he failed to return from a deer hunting trip near Shaver Lake. Dailey was found malnourished and battered, but safe, on Nov.… pic.twitter.com/PvSMA4Xjzf — True Crime Updates (@TrueCrimeUpdat) November 4, 2025

Stranded for several days, the 65-year-old decided to make his way out on foot.

“You either try to walk out or you’re going to sit here and die,” Dailey said.

He fell downhill a couple of times and lost his phone.

After a weeks-long excursion, he started breaking down physically.

But he never stopped praying.

“I can’t hardly walk anymore, Lord, you gotta help me Father God,” Dailey said. “I raised my head up, there was a car with headlights on and I go, ‘Oh God, thank you Lord.’”

After nearly 20 days of worry and frantic searching, Ron Dailey, the missing Selma hunter is back home with his loved ones. Tonight, for the first time, we hear from Dailey himself and his daughter. @KMPHFOX26 pic.twitter.com/K2GLW6cznh — Mayra Franco (@MayraFrancoTV) November 4, 2025

After his stay at the hospital, Dailey returned back home to Selma, California.

“I want to thank everyone for all the support and love that we received while we patiently waited for Ron,” Glenda Dailey wrote in her Nov. 2 Facebook post. “God has answered the prayers of so many of us. He is going to be shocked when I show him all of the people who searched for him.”

“God still does miracles, and we have just been shown one,” she later added.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.