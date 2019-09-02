Hurricane Dorian Reportedly Becomes Deadly as Young Boy Is Killed

A young boy became the first victim of Hurricane Dorian when the storm devastated parts of the Bahamas on Sunday.

Lachino Mcintosh, whose age was given as 7 or 8 in different reports, drowned Sunday after his family tried to run from the storm and find shelter, WBFS-TV in Miami reported.

His sister was reported missing, according to a tweet from the Bahamas Press.

First death recorded in Abaco following Hurrican Dorian passage on Abaco…. BP BREAKING| The first recorded death of Hurricane Dorian is now being confirmed. Seven year-old, Lachino Mcintosh, drowned after his family attempts to relocate their home. McIntosh’s sister is missing pic.twitter.com/UQ99XPlBEa — Bahamas Press (@Bahamaspress) September 2, 2019

TRENDING: GOP Is Furious After California's Latest Scheme To Keep Trump Off the Primary Ballot

Ingrid McIntosh, the boy’s grandmother, said her daughter found her grandson’s body, CNN reported.

“I just saw my grandson about two days ago,” McIntosh said. “He told me he loved me. He was going back to Abaco, he turned around and said, ‘Grandma, I love you.'”

The Bahamas Press sought to report the extent of the damage on its website Monday.

“Marsh Harbour, Murphy Town, and Dundas Town Abaco are all reporting mass devastation — Communities destroyed and citizens left homeless,” it wrote.

Should the U.S. aid victims of the storm in the Bahamas? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 84% (119 Votes) 16% (22 Votes)

“The place is a disaster, no business is operable and bodies are floating around Big Cat,” the Press reported that its staff said, in contrast to official statements that said other than the one death, no one had been reported dead when the hurricane ripped into the island of Abaco. “The concern is nobody knows how many people died, and they feel when the water subsides some bodies will be washed out to sea.”

BP BREAKING| A growing wall of missing persons is being published by BP as families in Abaco become frantic on the location of their loveones. Communities in Abaco are under water and many are missing and feared dead. #DORIAN #HURRICANE #ABACO #BAHAMAS #BPLIVE pic.twitter.com/k5BmEnU2qd — Bahamas Press (@Bahamaspress) September 2, 2019

“There’s damages everywhere around my area,” Vernal Cooper said, according to CNN. “Cars and houses destroyed. This is what’s left of Marsh Harbour.”

Some shared images of destruction on Twitter.

RELATED: From ICE Raids to Sharks on the Highway: Fake News To Watch for with Hurricane Dorian

Video from Freeport, Bahamas. #Dorian is traveling west at 1mph… unreal pic.twitter.com/8n7qj92cwK — Parker Branton (@ParkerBranton) September 2, 2019

Walk through storm-hit Elbow Cay shows extent of destruction in Hope Town as Hurricane Dorian lashes the Bahamas. https://t.co/XlEQufYmbY pic.twitter.com/wLGzTskV72 — ABC News (@ABC) September 2, 2019

Seemingly endless tragedy in Marsh Harbour, Bahamas. pic.twitter.com/uWv4Rq6l3N — Patrick Oppmann CNN (@CNN_Oppmann) September 1, 2019

“My guy at St. Francis Church said there is no drinking water,” Louby Georges, director of international affairs for Human Rights Bahamas, said by phone from Nassau, the capital of the nation made up of small islands, according to The New York Times. “There are no trained emergency personnel with them.”

He had said that panic preceded the approach of the storm.

“People are sending voice notes, people are crying,” he said. “You can hear people hollering in the background.”

Experts said Monday could prove even worse, according to The Washington Post.

The storm was expected to hover for several hours over Grand Bahama Island, packing gusts that might near 200 mph and storm surge flooding that could send waves crashing 18 to 23 feet above normal.

The storm’s East Coast landfall is uncertain, with experts posting warnings from Florida to the Carolinas.

Today I gave a live national briefing on the extremely dangerous #HurricaneDorian from NEMA Headquarters. This is probably the saddest and worst day for me to address the Bahamian people. We are facing a hurricane that we have never seen in The Bahamas. Please pray for us. pic.twitter.com/YOCoOaHI6x — Dr Hubert Minnis (@minnis_dr) September 1, 2019

“We are facing a hurricane that we have never seen in The Bahamas,” Prime Minister Hubert Minnis tweeted. “Please pray for us.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.