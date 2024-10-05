While Hurricane Helene Ruins Lives, Kamala Harris Does Interview on Sex-Talk Podcast to Speak About Abortion Rights

Do Americans want a president with these kinds of priorities?

Vice President Kamala Harris holds the No. 2 job in an administration dealing with the flames of war in Europe and the Middle East, an economy off the rails and — most pressing — the aftermath of a hurricane that left hundreds of Americans dead, but Harris just wants to talk about abortion.

And she’s already getting hammered on it.

The inside-the-Beltway news outlet The Hill reported Friday that Harris has taped an interview with the pornographically titled “Call Her Daddy” podcast — a production with a largely female audience with a history of reveling in smut and sex talk, and a list of recent episode titles that sound about as enlightening as an issue of Cosmopolitan.

(“Remi Bader: Don’t Call Me Body Positive”; “Heather McMahan: Blow jobs, hall passes, & frat daddies,” “Is He the One?” Those are just the most recent.)

The news was greeted on social media with exactly the kind of scorn it deserves.

“Americans are dying and this is how the sitting Vice President is spending her time!” Donald Trump Jr. wrote in a post on the social media platform X.

Americans are dying and this is how the sitting Vice President is spending her time! EXCLUSIVE: Kamala Harris taped explicit “Call Her Daddy” interview as Helene death toll rosehttps://t.co/ANC2rN7XMW — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 4, 2024

The Harris campaign describes “Call Her Daddy” as a “cultural phenomenon,” according to The Hill.

The Hill itself claims podcast host Alexandra Cooper has become a “household name” since being part of NBC’s Olympics coverage over the summer. (That might be true if the average American household subscribed to Cosmopolitan or read The Hill. It’s doesn’t.)

But what’s missing in The Hill announcement, and in another brief report by the D.C.-centric outlet Axios, is that Haris is the vice president of the United States in a world that’s literally at war — where American weapons are killing Russian soldiers in Ukraine, where the United States’ strongest ally in the Middle East, Israel, is fighting for its existence against the United States’ most determined enemy, Iran.

And she’s supposedly helping lead a nation that has been struck by a killer hurricane and responding by offering survivors $750 and a chance to be in a photo opp.

Yet her priority is hammering on abortion, and attempting to broaden her support among the one demographic Democrats should truly be able to count on — young women obsessed with the right to destroy their own offspring in the womb.

If that’s a voting bloc Harris needs to pander to at this late stage in the game, the Harris campaign must have internal polling that’s scaring them shoeless.

And as a brief search of X for the phrase “call her daddy” shows, the reaction Harris is getting is not exactly praise.

Tbf she does know more about sex than running the country… — M2 (@Amer1can_Barbie) October 4, 2024

That’s disgraceful. And a testament to where our “culture” as a country has fallen. — McKenna McQuarrie (@McKennaMcQ74866) October 4, 2024



This user might have put it perfectly:

With that being said, Call Her Daddy is the perfect venue for Kamala Harris. A podcast that promotes sexual degeneracy and cultural decay — exactly what her political career and platform represents. — Jayme Franklin (@jaymefranklin16) October 5, 2024

“Call Her Daddy is the perfect venue for Kamala Harris,” the user wrote. “A podcast that promotes sexual degeneracy and cultural decay — exactly what her political career and platform represents.”

And as anyone who’s followed the news lately — say, since Bill Clinton burst onto the scene in 1992 — that’s pretty much exactly what the modern Democratic Party represents at its national level.

The Harris decision to dignify a podcast called “Call Her Daddy” with an actual presidential campaign appearance says more about Harris and her campaign than any Trump ad ever could.

Do Americans want a president with those kinds of priorities? The country will find out in November if Harris wins.

But no matter how the election turns out, the answer is “no.”

