SECTIONS
US News
Print

Hurricane Michael Strengthens to Cat 4 Just Hours Away from US Coast

The surf kicks up from approaching Hurricane Michael in Panama City Beach, Florida on Wednesday.Gerald Herbert / APThe surf kicks up from approaching Hurricane Michael in Panama City Beach, Florida on Wednesday. (Gerald Herbert / AP)

By Steven Beyer
at 8:23am
Print

The Florida Panhandle is bracing itself as Hurricane Michael, which strengthened to Category 4 status in the overnight hours, is barreling its way to the coast.

The massive storm is packing top sustained winds of 145 mph and is expected to make landfall Wednesday afternoon around 2 p.m. Eastern Time.

A statement from the National Hurricane Center calls Michael a “life-threatening” storm. CBS News estimatesnearly 30 million people are expected to feel the impact of Michael in the Southeast.

The most worrisome feature of Michael is the expected storm surge, which could rise as much as 14 feet in some areas. “The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline,” the National Hurricane Center warned.

Some parts of the Florida Panhandle can expect to receive up to a foot of rain as well as hurricane-force winds.

TRENDING: Antifa Shut Down Major Intersection, Threaten Citizens with Violence If They Don’t Obey

Weather Underground reports that if Michael makes landfall with top winds of at least 130 mph, it will be the strongest hurricane ever recorded to hit the Florida Panhandle.

Some residents are now being told to now stay put as the hurricane moves close to the coast.

“A Shelter-in-Place order has been issued. Please stay off the roads,” the Bay County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet early Wednesday morning. “The Bay County Sheriff’s Office will continue to respond to calls for service at this time, but that will soon change due to dangerous winds. Please continue to monitor local news for updates.”

Do you think this will be a catastrophic storm?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott told people in the area that the time for evacuating has passed.

“The time for evacuating along the coast has come and gone,” Scott wrote on Twitter. “First responders will not be able to come out in the middle of the storm. If you chose to stay in an evacuation zone, you must SEEK REFUGE IMMEDIATELY.”

In an interview Wednesday on “CBS This Morning,” Scott was asked about his tweet and what a resident who was in the process of trying to evacuate is supposed to do.

Scott replied, “You’ve waited too long.”

RELATED: Florida Governor Issues Warning as ‘Monstrous Hurricane’ Tracks Toward Coast

“You’ve got to hunker down,” he added, “You’ve got to get to shelter as quickly as you can. This thing is coming.”

On Twitter, Scott reassured Floridians in the path of the storm that assistance would be made available after the storm passes.

“As soon as Michael passes, we have a massive wave of response and support coming down and around the Panhandle, including more than 1,000 search and rescue personnel and 3,000 @FLGuard troops,” he said.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Monica Romano

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders responds to CNN reported Jim Acosta during a briefing on Oct. 3, 2018The White House / YouTube screen shot

Sarah Sanders Rips Acosta: I Don’t Have Any Problems Stating Facts, Unlike You

Steven Beyer

Chief Justice John Roberts, right, administers the Constitutional Oath to Judge Brett Kavanaugh in the Justices' Conference Room of the Supreme Court Building. Ashley Kavanaugh holds the Bible. In the foreground are their daughters, Margaret, left, and Liza.Fred Schilling / Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States via AP

Kavanaugh Makes History with First Official Action on Supreme Court

Dana Nottingham

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and U.S. President Donald J. TrumpJason DeCrow / AP Photos; Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff / Flickr

US Terminates 1955 Treaty with Iran After UN Orders Trump To Lift Sanctions

Randy DeSoto

CBS News' John Dickerson, left, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, right.CBS News / Twitter screen shot

CBS News Anchor Gets Testy With McConnell, Cites False Stat About Supreme Court Appointments

Jack Davis

Police and first responders gather at the scene of an accident involving a limosuine van that left 20 people dead.WTEN screen shot

20 People Reported Dead After Horrific Limousine Crash in New York

Jack Davis

Outgoing U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and President Donald Trump meet with reporters in the Oval Office on Tuesday.Olivier Douliery / AFP / Getty Images

Nikki Haley Identifies the ‘Hidden Genius’ of the Trump Administration in Her Resignation Announcement

Jack Davis

Supreme Court Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, left, and Brett KavanaughCBS News screen shots

Kavanaugh’s Already Hired as Many African-American Clerks as Ginsberg Has Since 1993

Steven Beyer

Ariel Dumas, left, and Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.Ariel Dumas / Twitter; Fox News Screen shot

‘Late Show’ Writer Sets Off Vicious Firestorm: ‘I’m Just Glad We Ruined Brett Kavanaugh’s Life’

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.