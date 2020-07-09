An accusation in a tell-all book by the niece of President Donald Trump is being received by the left as more proof of the president’s immoral behavior, but it looks as if this allegation is only going to be the latest to fall apart.

Although the man at the center of the accusation is deceased and unable to defend himself, his widow is more than willing to challenge the book’s attacks.

The accusation was made by Mary Trump in “Too Much and Never Enough, How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man,” presented as an insider’s look at the dysfunction in the Trump family.

In the book, Mary Trump claims Joe Shapiro was hired by her uncle to take an SAT test in place of the future president.

The cheating supposedly was done to ensure Donald Trump would be able to transfer from Fordham University to the more renowned Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

TRENDING: 'This Hurts': Trump Family Tell-All Book Falsely Accused a Dead Man, His Widow Says

According to Pam Shriver — the widow of Shapiro and a current ESPN tennis analyst and former star player — the claim goes against everything she knows about her husband.

“He always did the right thing, and that’s why this hurts,” Shriver told ABC News.

Shapiro and Trump bonded over several things and remained friends over the years, the widow said, calling the book’s characterization of her late husband “unfair.”

“When you put somebody’s name in print in a book,” Shriver said, “you want to make sure the facts around it are correct, especially if they are not living, because it’s not like Joe is here and he would have known how to deal with this.”

Should these accusations against President Trump be believed? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 1% (39 Votes) 99% (4457 Votes)

Shriver even took to Twitter to defend the character of her “upstanding, outstanding” husband.

Shapiro died in 1999 at the age of 52 after being diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Unfortunately, his association with Donald Trump means he is fair game for the establishment media and anyone else looking for ammunition against the president.

The White House slammed the accusation against Trump and Shapiro as “completely false.”

RELATED: Pelosi Admits She Doesn't Care About Statues, Excuses Mobs: 'People Will Do What They Do'

The allegations from Mary Trump’s book follows a trend of similar volumes seemingly published to capitalize on hatred of the president.

While some authors openly proclaim their relation to the president — as niece Mary Trump did — or their position in his administration, others have hid behind anonymity while making accusations.

This anti-Trump book, and any others that will be released between now and Election Day in November, undoubtedly will become a main focus of the establishment media as the president draws closer to an all-out confrontation with former Vice President Joe Biden.

As we edge closer to one of the most chaotic elections in recent memory, it seems the left isn’t bothered by involving a dead man in an attack on Trump.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.