Husband Arrested After Wife Makes Disturbing Discovery in Bathroom, Reports to Police

A California man who police said rigged up a hidden camera that spied on people using the guest bathroom of his home has been arrested.

Ryan Rovito, 34, has been accused of having more than 900 images of child pornography, according to KTTV-TV.

According to a Facebook post from the Redding Police Department, police “were contacted by a concerned wife after she located a covert video recording device in the guest bathroom of her residence.”

According to the post, Rovito’s wife confronted her husband about the camera.

“Rovito admitted knowledge of the camera but vowed to remove and discard it,” the post said.

But no chance to hide what was recorded was given.

“The wife seized the camera and hard drive it had been connected to before Mr. Rovito destroyed it and subsequently contacted the Redding Police Department, fearing Mr. Rovito had nefariously recorded their young children using the bathroom,” the post said.

Police then used a search warrant to analyze what was on the hard drive and camera.

“The investigation resulted in the discovery of more than 900 images of child pornography and multiple videos from the covert bathroom camera,” the post said.

“The videos showed children and adults using the bathroom who did not appear to know they were being recorded,” police posted.

Police obtained an arrest warrant, and during a traffic stop on Thursday, took Rovito into custody.

Rovito was charged with possession of child pornography and the surreptitious recording of an identifiable person who was undressed.

Rovito was initially locked up in the Shasta County Jail.

In a separate hidden camera incident, a Missouri man faces charges after police in Houston, Missouri, said he placed a hidden camera in the bathroom of Casey’s General Store, according to KUKU-FM.

Patrick Pitcher is charged with sexual exploitation of a minor child, possession of child pornography, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of a weapon — subsection 11, and invasion of privacy of a victim less than 18 years of age. All charges against him are felonies.

In that case, police said 154 videos were taken of unsuspecting people.

