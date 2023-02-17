Husband's Arrest Comes to Light After Fox News Host Announces Divorce: Report

Fox News host Julie Banderas announced she is divorcing her husband of 13 years after he allegedly held a knife to her throat in December, the U.K.’s Daily Mail reported Thursday.

The 49-year-old network mainstay revealed her marriage is ending during a segment about Valentine’s Day on the Feb. 9 edition of “Gutfeld!”

She previewed what was to come in a tweet that night.

Tune into @Gutfeldfox tonight at 11pm ET. I have a little announcement at the end of the show. (During the Valentines Day segment ironically) pic.twitter.com/XVqLzfClUr — Julie Banderas (@JulieBanderas) February 10, 2023

“Julie, I don’t know what your relationship is. It’s none of my business,” host Greg Gutfeld said during the segment. “But tell me. Is it over? Are you gonna get anything for Valentine’s Day?”

Banderas responded, “F*** Valentine’s Day.”

On the holiday, she added, “Yeah, it’s stupid. I mean, even when I was married, I didn’t get s*** for Valentine’s Day.”

Gutfeld asked her if she was “no longer married,” and she responded: “Well, I’m getting a divorce. I’m going to go ahead and say it here for the very first time.”

Fox News anchor Julie Banderas dropped some “breaking news” on Gutfeld! tonight. And during a Valentine’s Day segment, of all things! “Well, I am going to get a divorce. I am going to say it right here for the first time.” pic.twitter.com/ZJg1WWCPJ1 — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) February 10, 2023

According to the Daily Mail, Banderas had every reason to feel sour about the holiday.

The outlet reported her husband, 55-year-old Andrew Sansone, was arrested at the couple’s Long Island, New York, home after he allegedly came at her with a steak knife over a plate of mashed potatoes on Dec. 14.

According to the report, which cited papers filed in Southampton town court, Sansone had made the dish for the couple’s three young kids, but Banderas ate it. That sent him into a fit of rage, and he held the knife to her throat, the Daily Mail reported.

He was arrested and charged with misdemeanor menacing and misdemeanor criminal possession of a weapon, according to the report.

The couple’s children — ages 6, 10 and 12 — were reported to have been home but not present during the alleged attack.

The Daily Mail said Banderas called the police five days after the alleged incident, and Sansone was arrested while the children were away at school.

Banderas sought and was granted a restraining order, the report said. Sansone is not allowed to contact or come near her, but he does have a visitation schedule with their children.

The report said Sansone filed for divorce nearly a year ago, in March, but the couple had continued to live together.

The Daily Mail said Sansone, a financial adviser, declined to comment when it contacted him and his attorney.

The report said he will ask a judge to grant him custody of the children while he also intends to seek alimony payments from his soon-to-be former wife.

Banderas has been with Fox News since 2005.

