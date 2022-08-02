Hutchinson Exposed: Kept Working for Trump 9 Weeks After He Left WH, Gov't Records Show

Cassidy Hutchinson, a star witness for the Jan. 6 committee, reportedly worked for former President Donald Trump for nine weeks after he left the White House.

Business Insider reported, “Hutchinson served as a ‘coordinator’ for Trump’s official, taxpayer-funded, post-presidential office from about January 20, 2021, to April 1, 2021, earning an annualized salary of $90,000, the General Services Administration documents state.”

Hutchinson, who served as an aide to Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, testified before the Jan. 6 committee that she was “disgusted” by Trump tweeting during the capitol incursion that then Vice President Mike Pence lacked the courage to not certify the Electoral College vote.

“As an American, I was disgusted. It was unpatriotic. It was un-American,” Hutchinson said.

“We were watching the Capitol building get defaced over a lie. And it was something that was really hard in that moment to digest knowing what I’d been hearing down the hall in the conversations that were happening,” she added.

“As an American, I was disgusted. It was unpatriotic. It was un-American. We were watching the Capitol building get defaced over a lie.” -Cassidy Hutchinson on her reaction to former Pres. Trump’s tweet, amid the Jan. 6 violence, criticizing fmr. VP Mike Pence’s “courage.” pic.twitter.com/u5OPRCoJ18 — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 28, 2022

Hutchinson also alleged during her testimony that she was told that Trump lunged at a Secret Service agent, Bobby Engel, and tried to grab the steering wheel of the SUV taking him from his Jan. 6 rally speech to the White House.

She said she’d heard he also demanded to be taken to the Capitol.

Do you think Hutchinson is a credible witness? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 1% (4 Votes) No: 99% (577 Votes)

However, Engel and the SUV driver responded to her claims saying they were prepared to testify under oath what Hutchinson described never happened.

Trump also denied her allegations writing on TruthSocial, “Her Fake story that I tried to grab the steering wheel of the White House Limousine in order to steer it to the Capitol Building is ‘sick’ and fraudulent, very much like the Unselect Committee itself.

“Wouldn’t even have been possible to do such a ridiculous thing,” he added.

President Trump’s response to Cassidy Hutchinson via Truth Social: pic.twitter.com/21qrg8TcBo — The First (@TheFirstonTV) June 28, 2022

Trump characterized Hutchinson as a disgruntled former employee.

“I hardly know who this person, Cassidy Hutchinson, is, other than I heard very negative things about her (a total phony and ‘leaker’), and when she requested to go with certain others of the team to Florida after my having served a full term in office, I personally turned her request down,” Trump wrote.

“Why did she want to go with us if she felt we were so terrible? I understand that she was very upset and angry that I didn’t want her to go, or be a member of the team,” the former president alleged. “She is bad news!”

Business Insider reported while Hutchinson worked for Trump after the election, she did not do so in Florida.

“Hutchinson did her work from Arlington, Virginia, across the Potomac River from Washington, D.C, and not Palm Beach, Florida,” the news outlet said.

“A handful of other post-presidency staffers worked from Florida while Trump resided at his Mar-a-Lago resort after leaving the White House.”

Leaked text messages showed that in February Hutchinson had described having to appear before the Jan. 6 committee as “bs.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.