Share
News

Hutchinson Exposed: Kept Working for Trump 9 Weeks After He Left WH, Gov't Records Show

 By Randy DeSoto  August 2, 2022 at 12:41pm
Share

Cassidy Hutchinson, a star witness for the Jan. 6 committee, reportedly worked for former President Donald Trump for nine weeks after he left the White House.

Business Insider reported, “Hutchinson served as a ‘coordinator’ for Trump’s official, taxpayer-funded, post-presidential office from about January 20, 2021, to April 1, 2021, earning an annualized salary of $90,000, the General Services Administration documents state.”

Hutchinson, who served as an aide to Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, testified before the Jan. 6 committee that she was “disgusted” by Trump tweeting during the capitol incursion that then Vice President Mike Pence lacked the courage to not certify the Electoral College vote.

“As an American, I was disgusted. It was unpatriotic. It was un-American,” Hutchinson said.

“We were watching the Capitol building get defaced over a lie. And it was something that was really hard in that moment to digest knowing what I’d been hearing down the hall in the conversations that were happening,” she added.

Trending:
Biden Leaves Out 1 Key Detail from al-Zawahiri Assassination That Ties Everything to Russia

Hutchinson also alleged during her testimony that she was told that Trump lunged at a Secret Service agent, Bobby Engel, and tried to grab the steering wheel of the SUV taking him from his Jan. 6 rally speech to the White House.

She said she’d heard he also demanded to be taken to the Capitol.

Do you think Hutchinson is a credible witness?

However, Engel and the SUV driver responded to her claims saying they were prepared to testify under oath what Hutchinson described never happened.

Trump also denied her allegations writing on TruthSocial, “Her Fake story that I tried to grab the steering wheel of the White House Limousine in order to steer it to the Capitol Building is ‘sick’ and fraudulent, very much like the Unselect Committee itself.

“Wouldn’t even have been possible to do such a ridiculous thing,” he added.

Related:
Dick Cheney Slings Personal Insults at Donald Trump in Last-Minute Attack Ad for Daughter Liz

Trump characterized Hutchinson as a disgruntled former employee.

“I hardly know who this person, Cassidy Hutchinson, is, other than I heard very negative things about her (a total phony and ‘leaker’), and when she requested to go with certain others of the team to Florida after my having served a full term in office, I personally turned her request down,” Trump wrote.

“Why did she want to go with us if she felt we were so terrible? I understand that she was very upset and angry that I didn’t want her to go, or be a member of the team,” the former president alleged. “She is bad news!”

Business Insider reported while Hutchinson worked for Trump after the election, she did not do so in Florida.

“Hutchinson did her work from Arlington, Virginia, across the Potomac River from Washington, D.C, and not Palm Beach, Florida,” the news outlet said.

“A handful of other post-presidency staffers worked from Florida while Trump resided at his Mar-a-Lago resort after leaving the White House.”

Leaked text messages showed that in February Hutchinson had described having to appear before the Jan. 6 committee as “bs.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 2,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Trump-Endorsed Kari Lake Pulls Ahead in AZ Gov Race, Here Are Latest Numbers
Biden Weaponizing Justice Department to Force States Into Abortion Compliance
Hutchinson Exposed: Kept Working for Trump 9 Weeks After He Left WH, Gov't Records Show
TX Gov Abbott Sends Formal Invitations to Mayors of New York and DC
New Florida Law Supports Veterans, Better Safeguards Schools All at Once
See more...

Conversation