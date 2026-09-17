Hyperbolic 'Hottest Summer Ever' Headlines Aren't Meteorological Science

Many news outlets have recently made headlines suggesting the summer of 2026 has been the “hottest summer ever” while squarely blaming climate change.

For example, USA Today recently proclaimed, “Hottest summer ever? US breaks longstanding record,” echoing a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announcement that the contiguous United States experienced its warmest meteorological summer in 132 years.

At first glance, that sounds definitive. However, upon scrutiny, it is not.

The first problem is terminology. USA Today repeatedly called 2026 the nation’s “hottest summer ever.” NOAA did not. Its announcement consistently described the season as the warmest summer on record based on average temperature.

That distinction matters because “warmest average” and “hottest” are not the same thing.

Meteorologist Chris Martz examined NOAA’s data and found that the reported record was driven largely by unusually warm overnight minimum temperatures rather than record daytime highs.

By average daytime maximum temperature, 2026 does not rank first. The legendary Dust Bowl summer of 1936 remains the hottest.

Martz also points out something largely absent from the news coverage. Although the national average narrowly set a record, only seven of NOAA’s 344 climate divisions recorded their warmest summer on record in 2026.

Those were concentrated almost entirely in the Desert Southwest. During the infamous summer of 1936, more than seven times as many climate divisions experienced record summer heat.

That paints a much different picture than headlines suggesting the entire nation endured unprecedented temperatures.

There is another issue that deserves far more attention.

NOAA’s long-term climate record is not based solely on raw thermometer observations. It relies on a homogenized dataset in which temperatures are adjusted to account for changes in station location, observation time, instrumentation, and other factors.

Those adjustments are a legitimate part of climate analysis, but they are also legitimate subjects of scientific debate.

Martz notes that some of NOAA’s adjustments are larger than the 0.4°F margin by which 2026 supposedly surpassed 1936. He also raises concerns that NOAA’s pairwise homogenization algorithm may not fully remove gradual urban heat island influences and could inadvertently spread urban warming into nearby rural stations.

Whether one agrees with every aspect of that critique or not, these are important methodological questions that readers deserve to know about. Instead, news outlets like USA Today presented the adjusted temperature ranking as settled fact without mentioning the underlying uncertainties.

Perhaps the strongest reason for caution comes from an entirely different observing system.

The United States Climate Reference Network is widely regarded as the nation’s gold standard for surface temperature measurement. Unlike many older weather stations, USCRN sites were specifically built in carefully selected rural locations to avoid contamination from expanding cities, parking lots, buildings, and other artificial heat sources.

The USCRN temperature data record tells a noticeably different story. It shows one exceptionally warm month during March 2026, but the summer months themselves do not stand out as extraordinary compared with the network’s roughly 20-year history.

If the United States truly experienced an unprecedented summer across its highest-quality climate observing network, one might reasonably expect that signal to appear there as well.

But it doesn’t. That discrepancy deserves investigation rather than silence from the media.

One possible explanation is the urban heat island effect. Many of NOAA’s legacy stations are located at airports or sites that have experienced decades of surrounding development. Asphalt, concrete, buildings, jet traffic, air-conditioning exhaust, and urban expansion all tend to elevate nighttime temperatures, precisely the temperatures that played such an important role in NOAA’s reported national record.

Reno, Nevada, which is often referred to as “the fastest warming city in the United States,” is a case in point. A field investigation revealed that the official weather station used to measure climate at the Reno Airport is highly biased warmer.

The issue is not whether cities are warmer. Nearly everyone agrees they are.

The question is whether those influences have been fully removed before national climate records are announced. Reasonable scientists can disagree on that question. Good journalism should acknowledge the debate instead of presenting one interpretation as unquestioned fact.

The scientific process depends on skepticism, transparency, and careful examination of evidence, especially when records are measured in tenths of a degree.

Readers deserve more than hyperbolic headlines. They deserve the whole story.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website. If you are interested in contributing an Op-Ed to The Western Journal, you can learn about our submission guidelines and process here.

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