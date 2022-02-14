Hypocrisy the Big Winner at Super Bowl as Celebs Flout California Mask Mandate

California has an indoor mask mandate that doesn’t expire until Tuesday, and all attendees at Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Sunda were required to wear masks “except while actively eating or drinking, regardless of vaccination status.”

That rule was written in unmistakable language on the NFL’s website, but apparently didn’t apply to the rich and famous in the crowd.

In yet another stunning display of tone-deaf, let-’em-eat-mandates cluelessness, countless celebrities at Sunday’s Super Bowl were without a facial covering to be seen, even if food or drink were nowhere near their mouths, causing #hypocrisy to trend on Twitter for hours after the game.

What’s more, this comes after similar outrage over unmasked politicians at the NFC Championship Game two weeks ago at SoFi, where the hometown Los Angeles Rams beat the San Francisco 49ers to advance to the title game.

This included Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, who was photographed maskless again at Sunday’s game.

Here at The Western Journal, we covered the indignation over Garcetti’s maskless performance last time — including his pathetic excuse for it. It’s hardly the only mask hypocrisy that we’ve been covering over the past two years of the pandemic.

A brief montage of maskless celebrities from NBC’s coverage of the game included rapper Jay-Z, actor Matt Damon, actress Charlize Theron, NBA star LeBron James, singer Jennifer Lopez and actor Ben Affleck.

NFL Hall of Fame running back Emmitt Smith was also featured in the montage, although, to be fair, he was drinking when the camera caught him.

Outkick the Coverage founder Clay Travis noted in his tweet that “every kid in California will have to be wearing [masks] tomorrow in school,” referring to California’s classroom mask mandate.

“They must all be holding their breaths the entire game,” Travis noted.

Here’s the video of every celebrity without a mask during the Super Bowl. But every kid in California will have to be wearing them tomorrow in school. They must all be holding their breaths the entire game. pic.twitter.com/Dc9yVd7RPf — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 14, 2022

Travis was sarcastically referring to the excuse given by Mayor Garcetti after he was pictured in maskless photos two weeks ago during the NFC Championship — that he was holding his breath while unmasked.

And, man, Garcetti must have been holding his breath a lot on Sunday.

LA mayor setting world records for holding his breath. pic.twitter.com/CFcQuWSNJQ — Will Cain (@willcain) February 14, 2022

“It really seems like the mask mandates are only really being enforced against kids, the group that is at the least risk and facing the most harm from these mandates. Indefensible,” conservative social media pundit @AGHamilton29 tweeted, along with another montage of celebs going maskless. (This contained some of the same faces, although basketball legend Magic Johnson and actors Mark Wahlberg and Sean Penn also made appearances in this one):

It really seems like the mask mandates are only really being enforced against kids, the group that is at the least risk and facing the most harm from these mandates. Indefensible. https://t.co/M0ULnVSrLt — AG (@AGHamilton29) February 14, 2022

And then there was Ellen DeGeneres, who apparently needs to run up more reasons for America to loathe her after her bullying scandal:

The absolute state of our country right now. pic.twitter.com/xOyojrWlq9 — Jake Bequette (@JakeBequette91) February 14, 2022

And just so we’re clear: As Fox News reported, California’s indoor mask mandate is in place until Feb. 15. Furthermore, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health made it clear on its Twitter account that you’d better be masking up if you were headed to SoFi Stadium, along with providing a negative COVID test or proof of vaccination:

Headed to the Big Game? Masks will be required at the stadium. Fans will also need to show vaccination proof or a negative COVID-19 test prior to entry. Enjoy the game & stay safe! GO RAMS! #SuperBowl2022 #SBLVI pic.twitter.com/nGvax04VN5 — LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) February 12, 2022

The players are protected – so should you. Wear a well-fitted, upgraded mask to the game if you will be attending. Upgraded masks provide better protection, especially while in crowds and large gatherings. #SBLVI pic.twitter.com/TailvuMtES — LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) February 13, 2022

Oh, and by the way, the Rams won the game over the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20. The same masked-up bros in the Department of Public Health’s original tweet were apparently thrilled at this:

Pfft. If they’re impressed with the Super Bowl win, wait until they find out how long Mayor Garcetti was holding his breath.

