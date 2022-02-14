Share
Commentary
Actress Charlize Theron and actor Matt Damon in a viewing box at Sunday's Super Bowl.
Commentary
Actress Charlize Theron and actor Matt Damon were just two of a crowd of celebrities attending Sunday's Super Bowl paying no heed to California's indoor mask mandate. (Ronald Martinez / Getty Images)

Hypocrisy the Big Winner at Super Bowl as Celebs Flout California Mask Mandate

 By C. Douglas Golden  February 14, 2022 at 5:33am
Share

California has an indoor mask mandate that doesn’t expire until Tuesday, and all attendees at Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Sunda were required to wear masks “except while actively eating or drinking, regardless of vaccination status.”

That rule was written in unmistakable language on the NFL’s website, but apparently didn’t apply to the rich and famous in the crowd.

In yet another stunning display of tone-deaf, let-’em-eat-mandates cluelessness, countless celebrities at Sunday’s Super Bowl were without a facial covering to be seen, even if food or drink were nowhere near their mouths, causing #hypocrisy to trend on Twitter for hours after the game.

What’s more, this comes after similar outrage over unmasked politicians at the NFC Championship Game two weeks ago at SoFi, where the hometown Los Angeles Rams beat the San Francisco 49ers to advance to the title game.

This included Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, who was photographed maskless again at Sunday’s game.

Trending:
Biden Nuclear Hire Is Drag Queen Who Talks About 'Sex with Animals' and Has Called NIH Chief 'Daddy Fauci'

Here at The Western Journal, we covered the indignation over Garcetti’s maskless performance last time — including his pathetic excuse for it. It’s hardly the only mask hypocrisy that we’ve been covering over the past two years of the pandemic.

We’ll continue to bring America the truth about what its elites are getting away with while they lecture the rest of America about facial coverings. You can help us in our fight by subscribing.

A brief montage of maskless celebrities from NBC’s coverage of the game included rapper Jay-Z, actor Matt Damon, actress Charlize Theron, NBA star LeBron James, singer Jennifer Lopez and actor Ben Affleck.

Is it time to drop mask mandates?

NFL Hall of Fame running back Emmitt Smith was also featured in the montage, although, to be fair, he was drinking when the camera caught him.

Outkick the Coverage founder Clay Travis noted in his tweet that “every kid in California will have to be wearing [masks] tomorrow in school,” referring to California’s classroom mask mandate.

“They must all be holding their breaths the entire game,” Travis noted.

Travis was sarcastically referring to the excuse given by Mayor Garcetti after he was pictured in maskless photos two weeks ago during the NFC Championship — that he was holding his breath while unmasked.

Related:
Watch: Passengers Panic as Man Threatens to 'Kill Everyone' Mid-Flight, Accuses Woman of 'Stealing His DNA'

And, man, Garcetti must have been holding his breath a lot on Sunday.

“It really seems like the mask mandates are only really being enforced against kids, the group that is at the least risk and facing the most harm from these mandates. Indefensible,” conservative social media pundit @AGHamilton29 tweeted, along with another montage of celebs going maskless. (This contained some of the same faces, although basketball legend Magic Johnson and actors Mark Wahlberg and Sean Penn also made appearances in this one):

And then there was Ellen DeGeneres, who apparently needs to run up more reasons for America to loathe her after her bullying scandal:

And just so we’re clear: As Fox News reported, California’s indoor mask mandate is in place until Feb. 15. Furthermore, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health made it clear on its Twitter account that you’d better be masking up if you were headed to SoFi Stadium, along with providing a negative COVID test or proof of vaccination:

Oh, and by the way, the Rams won the game over the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20. The same masked-up bros in the Department of Public Health’s original tweet were apparently thrilled at this:

Pfft. If they’re impressed with the Super Bowl win, wait until they find out how long Mayor Garcetti was holding his breath.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , ,
Share
C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




Hypocrisy the Big Winner at Super Bowl as Celebs Flout California Mask Mandate
Watch: Passengers Panic as Man Threatens to 'Kill Everyone' Mid-Flight, Accuses Woman of 'Stealing His DNA'
Durham Report: Hillary Campaign Lawyers Paid Techs to Infiltrate Servers at Trump Tower, White House
History Repeats Itself: As World on Brink of International Crisis, Here's Where Biden's Going
Former Obama Official on How Canada Should Handle Protesting Truckers: Slash Tires, Steal Gas, Cancel Insurance
See more...

Conversation