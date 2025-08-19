Hypocrisy: Jasmine Crockett Calls GOP 'Racist' for Redistricting, Praises California Dems for Doing the Same

Texas Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett blasted Texas Republicans’ newly redrawn district map as “racist” Monday night on Instagram — while in the same video she praised California Democrats’ gerrymander.

Crockett’s comments come as runaway Texas Democrats return to Austin to vote on the Lone Star State’s proposed map, which will likely result in the GOP picking up five seats. California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom also recently announced a special November election to approve his state’s legislature’s gerrymandered map, which was drafted in an effort to “neutralize” Texas’ mid-decade redistricting.

“All of the racists feel a way when you call them exactly what they are. When you say, ‘Oh you guys are racist, and you guys are trying to implement racist practices with these racist maps,’” Crockett said on Instagram. “It’s like, bro, I get that you took your hood off, but your hood is still there, like we see it.”

Crockett in the video also claimed that “democracy” is “crumbling before our eyes” in reference to the Republican-drawn map, further calling the GOP-controlled Texas House “problematic.” Later in the same Instagram reel, the congresswoman gave “big ups” to California Democrats for planning to override the state’s redistricting commission to implement their own partisan map.

Texas’ new GOP-drawn proposed map has a higher percentage of Democratic seats than California’s current commission-drawn map, let alone its legislature’s proposed map, has Republican seats.

“It is time to match their energy, if not exceeding, because I’m tired of [Republicans]. Like, they are consistently playing in our faces. And while I’m saying I’m tired of them, big ups to my colleagues in California that got together, got this together,” Crockett said. “Texas may want to play, but guess what? California can play, too.”

During an Aug. 9 MSNBC appearance, Crockett claimed Texas’ new map would reduce minority voting power. However, Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott rebutted her claims the following day on Fox News, where he clarified that four of the five newly redrawn Republican-leaning seats in the map will be “predominantly Hispanic.”

“The problem that Democrats have in the state of Texas is Hispanics, black voters, and other voters, they have learned now that the ideas that Democrats stand for are contrary to the ideas that the Hispanic community and black community stand for,” Abbott said on Aug. 10. “They all want secure borders. They don’t want men [in] women’s sports, and they want support for law enforcement.”

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.