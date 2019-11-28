Hypocrisy: Warren's $25 'Billionaire Tears' Mug Being Sold By a Billionaire's Company - Report

Disclosure: Some of the links below may contain affiliate links from Patriot Depot, a sister company of The Western Journal. By making purchases through these links, you’ll be helping to support The Western Journal.

Presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Wednesday introduced a new “Billionaire Tears” mug available for purchase on her campaign website — and it’s being sold by a company owned by a billionaire, according to The Daily Caller.

The mug, which is priced at $25 on Warren’s website, is reportedly being sold through Shopify, a multinational e-commerce company based out of Canada.

The CEO of Shopify is Tobias Lütke; according to Forbes, he is currently worth an estimated $2.9 billion.

Shopify helps companies set up and run online stores. Lütke came up with the idea for Shopify when he and a friend couldn’t find the right software to set up their own online store.

If it weren’t for Lütke, Warren may have found herself in a similar situation. Good thing people come up with useful, marketable ideas for which they can be rewarded.

According to the Federal Election Commission, Warren’s presidential campaign has paid nearly $105,000 in card processing fees since she announced her candidacy in February.

Warren also paid $16,500 to Shopify between 2017 and 2019 for her senatorial campaign, according to the FEC.

The mug’s product description references when billionaire and former Goldman Sachs executive Leon Cooperman teared up on live television in November “while discussing the prospect that a President Elizabeth Warren might require him to pay his fair share in taxes.”

Billionaire Mark Cuban pointed out on Twitter that that Warren herself is in the top 1 percent of the richest people in our country.

She better hope she doesn’t make much more money, or her plan to impose a 2 percent tax on those with a net worth of over $50 million might actually apply to her and her precious mugs.

“Savor a warm, slightly salty beverage of your choice in this union-made mug as you contemplate all the good a wealth tax could do: universal healthcare, student debt cancellation, universal free college, and more,” the mug’s product description continues.

!!! The @ewarren campaign is now selling a $25 “billionaire tears” mug. “Savor a warm, slightly salty beverage of your choice in this union-made mug as you contemplate all the good a wealth tax could do.” pic.twitter.com/cfMTK0iE2K — Kevin Robillard (@Robillard) November 14, 2019

That sounds nice, but consider what France‘s wealth tax did to the country. According to NPR, roughly 42,000 millionaires left the country from the time it was initiated in 2000 through 2012. The President of France, Emmanuel Macron, terminated the wealth tax in 2018.

Warren has estimated that her health care plan will cost $20.5 trillion over 10 years (more than $2 trillion per year); however, an analysis by the Urban Institute places cost projections of a single-payer system at approximately $34 trillion.

