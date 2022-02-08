Embattled Joe Biden, whose presidency is drowning in various crises, has undermined his credibility again by breaking his promise to “buy American.”

He had pledged to do so during the presidential campaign and issued an executive order days after taking office “ensuring that when the federal government spends taxpayer dollars they are spent on American made goods by American workers and with American-made component parts.”

On Friday, Biden doubled down on that claim in two different speeches.

First, in remarks at the White House touting the sputtering economy, he claimed he had made sure “we buy American products.”

“I made clear that when the federal government spends taxpayer dollars, we buy American products — American products made in America, including all the component parts of that product, with very few exceptions,” he said.







Later, in a speech at a union hall in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, the president declared, “Unless the product that I’m purchasing for the American people was made in America and all of its component parts are made in America, we ain’t buying it. We’re just simply not buying it.”







Unfortunately, this is just another instance of his shameless hypocrisy.

Last month, the Biden administration awarded a $1.3 billion contract to a Chinese company to manufacture COVID-19 rapid tests.

The Department of Defense announced on Jan. 13 that it had awarded the contract to iHealth, a subsidiary of China’s Andon Health Co.

Numerous commenters blasted Biden, asking why an American firm was not selected to produce the tests.

Republican Rep. Michael Waltz of Florida told The Washington Free Beacon that bestowing the contract to China was akin to “paying the arsonist for helping put out the fire.”

The congressman was referencing the theory that the pandemic started because of a lab leak at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Waltz also expressed alarm over America’s continued reliance on Chinese products amid the harrowing supply chain crisis roiling the United States stemming from its dependence on foreign goods.

Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York also rebuked Biden, saying his decision to award the DoD contract to China was “putting our national security at risk while simultaneously lining the pockets of the Chinese Communist Party, who is responsible for unleashing COVID-19 on the world and then covering it up.”

Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin said this was the latest example of how the Biden administration has failed to manage the pandemic.

“Joe Biden, Dr. Fauci, Dr. Walensky and our federal health agencies’ handling of COVID-19 has been a complete failure,” Johnson told the Free Beacon, calling out White House chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention chief Rochelle Walensky.

“The president has been eliminating American jobs since day one in office and this is another insult to American businesses who are suffering under the failure of his economic policies,” he said.

In addition to breaking his promise to “buy American,” Biden also broke his repeated campaign promises to “shut down the virus.”

Given Biden’s abysmal leadership, it’s no surprise that his poll numbers have tumbled during the past few months.

In January, a Gallup survey found that fewer American voters now identify as Democrats.

This is a seismic political shift, since more U.S. adults have historically identified as Democratic or Democratic-leaning than Republican or Republican-leaning.

But Biden’s horrendous presidency apparently has splintered his own party.

If Americans’ lives weren’t being destroyed by his ineptitude, some of his missteps might actually be funny.

But they’re not. They’re tragic and heartbreaking.

