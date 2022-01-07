Hypocrite-In-Chief: Biden Demands Law and Order Jan. 6 After Fanning Flames of Riots All Through 2020

Thursday marked the anniversary of the Capitol incursion, a riot perpetrated by Trump supporters who breached the U.S. Capitol. Democrats have long exaggerated and distorted the events that took place that day, pretending it was a terrorist attack led by insurrectionists seeking to overthrow the U.S. government.

Predictably, Biden parroted that narrative on Thursday, assuring Americans that the evil conservatives on the other side of the aisle were the ones responsible. Conversely, the president painted himself and his party as the patrons of law and order, despite what we all saw them do in 2020.

Biden: "You can't love your country only when you win. You can't obey the law only when it is convenient. You can't be patriotic when you embrace and enable lies."

“To me, the true patriots are the more than 150 Americans who peacefully expressed their vote at the ballot box, the election workers who protected the integrity of the vote and the heroes who defended this Capitol,” Biden said Thursday.

“You can’t love your country only when you win. You can’t obey the law only when it is convenient. You can’t be patriotic when you embrace and enable lies.”

Enflaming Racial Tensions as Cities Burned

What if you “embrace and enable” the lie of systemic racism and the lie that American law enforcement officers are hunting down and murdering black citizens with no cause?

Biden has done as much. Heck, the entire Democratic Party has made that lie the central component of their legislative agenda.

That lie ignores various realities about policing, crime and why many black communities became economically marginalized in the first place. To read an in-depth explanation of these inconvenient facts, click here.

Instead of doing their due diligence, however, Biden and his Democratic allies choose to “embrace and enable” the lies of systemic racism.

The result of this has been violence, destruction and death on scales America quite possibly has never seen before. Throughout 2020, riots linked to Black Lives Matter protests ravaged cities across the country, causing roughly $2 billion of damage and killing 18 people, according to Fox News. Despite that, they were termed “mostly peaceful” protests by the mainstream media.

Failing to Condemn the Riots

For months, Biden failed to put out a strong, definitive statement condemning the riots.

A litany of fact-checks now claims otherwise, though. For example, in a Jan. 7, 2021, fact check from USA Today rated the claim “Joe Biden has condemned protest-related violence from the left and the right” false. In their reasoning, the outlet cited a small handful of one-liners from Biden’s campaign speeches and interviews.

It wasn’t until Aug. 29, 2020, however, months after they had begun in May of that year, that Biden finally delivered a 12-minute address denouncing the violence.

In a Sept. 4 Op-Ed, prominent political commentator Ben Shapiro noted Biden’s failure to definitively condemn the riots.

“Sure, Mr. Biden may have softly tut-tutted violence. But the real problem was the American system,” Shapiro wrote.

“But Americans didn’t see the riots and looting in Kenosha as indicative of a reaction to American racism. They saw it for what it was: horrific behavior. And so, Mr. Biden was forced to leave his basement — to fly to Pennsylvania, of all places, and deliver a 12-minute address denouncing violence.”

These riots were motivated by the lies of police brutality and systemic racism, lies that Biden embraced and enabled on a countless number of occasions.

For example, shortly following the May 25, 2020, murder of George Floyd at the hands of Derek Chauvin, Biden immediately blamed the country’s “systemic racism” instead of the actual officer responsible and in spite of the fact that there has never been even a shred of evidence that Chauvin’s actions were racially motivated.

“We can’t leave this moment thinking we can turn away and do nothing. The moment has come for our country to deal with systemic racism,” Biden said on June 2, 2020, according to Vox.

Weaponizing Floyd’s death in this way certainly did much to further fan the flames of racial conflict, but Biden didn’t stop there.

Furthering the Michael Brown Lie

Since then, there have also been many justified police shootings Biden also condemned as further proof of “systemic racism.”

On Aug. 9, 2020, Biden tweeted about the case of Michael Brown, saying “It’s been six years since Michael Brown’s life was taken in Ferguson — reigniting a movement. We must continue the work of tackling systemic racism and reforming policing.”

This statement seems to ignore the fact that Obama’s DOJ ruled the shooting of Brown justified. The report found that Brown, after robbing a market, assaulted Officer Darren Wilson, attempted to grab his gun and was charging straight at Wilson at the time of the shooting.

This was far from the only case where Biden distorted the facts to fit the “systemic racism” narrative.

Showing “Racial Justice” Support For a Man Who Pulled a Knife on Police

Jacob Blake serves as yet another example. The Aug. 23, 2020, shooting of Blake — a black man — ignited many nights of violent rioting in the city of Kenosha, Wisconsin. What many outlets failed to report on the incident was the fact that the victim of Blake’s alleged sexual assault called police to the scene and, in the moments leading up to the shooting, Blake fought with officers and reached for a knife.

Despite all of this, Biden went as far as to visit Blake’s family in a show of support during a trip to Wisconsin “focused on racial injustice,” CNN reported.

Lamenting the Police Killing of an Attempted Murderer

Biden’s White House enabled the systemic racism lie yet again following the April 20, 2021, shooting of Ma’Khia Bryant, a 16-year-old black girl. Video footage clearly shows Bryant attempting to stab a girl — mid-thrust with a large kitchen knife — at the time she was shot by police.

Nevertheless, the White House put out a statement seemingly lamenting the officer’s actions, rather than celebrating his heroic effort, saving the life of Bryant’s intended victim.

“[Bryant’s] death came just as America was hopeful of a step forward after a traumatic and exhausting trial of Derek Chauvin and the verdict that was reached,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said, according to Forbes.

Ignoring Findings of the Breonna Taylor Case, Blaming Racial Injustice Instead

Another example of Biden’s apparent deceitfulness came following the March 13, 2020, shooting of Breonna Taylor, another case the left continues to claim to be rooted in racism and police brutality, despite all evidence to the contrary.

“We must continue to speak Breonna Taylor’s name, support her family still in grieving, and never give up on ensuring the full promise of America for every American,” Biden said following a decision by a Louisville, Kentucky, grand jury not to indict any of the officers involved, as reported by USA Today. “In the wake of her tragic death, we mourn with her mother, family, and community and ask ourselves whether justice could be equally applied in America.”

“I know for so many people today’s decision does not answer that call.”

But the facts of the case show that the grand jury made the right decision. Among other facts, the grand jury found that the police announced their presence and did not open fire until Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker — who was standing next to her at the time — fired first. The officers involved acted in self-defense.

“While there are six possible homicide charges under Kentucky law, these charges are not applicable to the facts before us because our investigation showed, and the grand jury agreed, that Mattingly and Cosgrove were justified in their return of deadly fire after having been fired upon by Kenneth Walker,” Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said while announcing the grand jury’s findings.

“Let me state that again. According to Kentucky law, the use of force by Mattingly and Cosgrove was justified to protect themselves. This justification bars us from pursuing criminal charges in Miss Breonna Taylor’s death.”

Time after time, case after case, Biden continues to ignore facts and nuance. Instead, he’s been sowing the seeds of grievance and anarchy and it resulted in chaos across the country.

And yet, he’s lecturing Americans about an overblown riot that, while awful, should be considered nothing more than a footnote in American history.

