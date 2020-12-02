Democratic lawmakers repeatedly have urged citizens to stay home and forgo the routines — and luxuries — of everyday life, insisting that such sacrifices are necessary to defeat the public health menace of the coronavirus pandemic.

But from New York to Los Angeles, the same officials seemingly are flouting their own advice, then either apologizing or excusing their actions as essential.

The Daily Caller News Foundation compiled a list of the biggest offenders, including California Gov. Gavin Newsom, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

The DCNF searched for, but did not find, examples of prominent Republicans who told citizens to stay home and then ignored their own advice.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot

Democrat Lori Lightfoot got a haircut in April after urging citizens to stay home in accordance with her coronavirus restrictions.

Following massive backlash, she defended the action, saying, “I’m the public face of this city and you know, I’m a person who [takes] personal hygiene very seriously and I felt like I needed to have a haircut. So I got a haircut.”

Lightfoot also urged citizens to cancel their Thanksgiving plans, though she was seen celebrating with large crowds following reports that Joe Biden had won the presidential election.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi

Democrat Nancy Pelosi visited a hair salon in San Francisco in late August, though indoor salons in the city were closed at the time.

Pelosi, who did not wear a mask during at least part of the appointment, later accused the salon owner of setting her up.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom

Democrat Gavin Newsom was photographed dining indoors at a high-end French restaurant on the evening of Nov. 6 in defiance of his own coronavirus restrictions.

He later apologized and called the party a “bad mistake.”

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney

Democrat Jim Kenney was photographed dining indoors without a mask in Maryland in late August while indoor dining was prohibited in Philadelphia.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam

Democrat Ralph Northam was caught without a face mask and within six feet of others at a beach in May.

The governor’s office later said Northam was “not expecting to be within six feet of anyone.”

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser

Democrat Muriel Bowser traveled to Joe Biden’s victory speech in early November in “high risk” Delaware despite her own health department’s travel requirements. She excused the trip by saying it was essential travel. California Sen. Dianne Feinstein Democrat Dianne Feinstein was filmed chatting with her aides without a mask in the corridors of a government building in November. Feinstein has advocated for a nationwide mask mandate and attempted to prevent coronavirus funding from going to states that would not impose such an order. New York Democratic Leaders Elite New York Democrats who attended a private party in November did not adhere to the state’s coronavirus restrictions, photographs showed. Attendees included former Brooklyn Democratic Party chairman Frank Seddio and Deputy Brooklyn Borough President Ingrid Lewis-Martin. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo After telling New Yorkers to “stay away” from their loved ones, Democrat Andrew Cuomo said his mother and daughters would be coming to his home for Thanksgiving. After backlash, the governor’s office told the Daily Caller News Foundation he would be busy on Thanksgiving and would not be home. Denver Mayor Michael Hancock Democrat Michael Hancock warned citizens to “avoid travel” in a tweet only 30 minutes before he boarded a flight to travel for Thanksgiving. “Stay home as much as you can, especially if you’re sick,” the mayor wrote. “Host virtual gatherings instead of in-person dinners. Avoid travel, if you can.” San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo Democrat Sam Liccardo attended a Thanksgiving party with people who were not part of his own household after telling citizens to “cancel big gatherings this year.” “Cases are spiking, in part because we’re letting our guard (and masks) down with family & friends,” Liccardo tweeted on Nov. 25. “Let’s cancel the big gatherings this year and focus on keeping each other safe.” Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl Democrat Sheila Kuehl voted Tuesday to ban outdoor dining, calling it a “most dangerous situation.” She then was seen dining outside at a Santa Monica restaurant. Kuehl said through a spokesperson that she dined at the restaurant “on the very last day it was permissible.” The outdoor dining ban went into effect Wednesday. San Francisco Mayor London Breed Democrat London Breed dined with eight people in a semi-enclosed room at a restaurant in early November. Three days later, she banned indoor dining in the city of San Francisco. Austin Mayor Steve Adler Democrat Steve Adler hosted an outdoor wedding and reception for his daughter in early November, then boarded a private jet and flew to Mexico with several wedding guests for vacation at the family timeshare. “We need to stay home if you can,” Adler said on Facebook while in Mexico. “This is not the time to relax. We are going to be looking really closely. … We may have to close things down if we are not careful.” Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of their original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org. A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

