Hysterical Dem Senator Embarrasses Herself by Screaming at Pete Hegseth About Sending Moms Into Combat

The confirmation hearing of Pete Hegseth — President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for Secretary of Defense — was officially underway on Capitol Hill, and you’d be forgiven for thinking the circus was in D.C. instead.

The hearing, which kicked off Tuesday, was the predictable circus show, particularly when a Democrat was grilling Hegseth.

It’s the classic partisan hackery that comes with any duopolistic confirmation hearing: Half the audience will lob softball questions and offer pats on the head; the other half will see red and froth at the mouth.

Given that Hegseth is being nominated at the behest of Trump — a Republican president — you can probably guess which side of the aisle was frothing at the mouth.

And in an ongoing event with plenty of candidates, New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand might’ve taken the cake for most embarrassing meltdown.

(And yes, that meltdown very likely beat out similar screeching from the usual Democratic candidates, like Elizabeth Warren and Tim Kaine.)

When it came time for Gillibrand to speak to Hegseth, the New York Democrat naturally took her time to, not so much question Hegseth, but attack him.

Specifically, Gillibrand took issue with Hegseth’s assertion that women shouldn’t serve in combat roles:

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand yells at Hegseth for statements about not wanting to have women serve in combat roles: “We have hundreds – HUNDREDS of women who are currently in the infantry…You degrade them. You say, we need moms but not in the military, especially in combat units. pic.twitter.com/LhNKrD4FoV — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 14, 2025

“We have hundreds — hundreds — of women who are currently in the infantry,” Gillibrand said to begin her performative art. “LETHAL members of our military serving in the infantry.

“You degrade them. You say, ‘We need moms but not in the military, especially in combat units.'”

Democrat Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is now arguing that moms should serve in combat roles. “What’s wrong with a mom, by the way? Once you have babies, you, therefore, are no longer able to be lethal?” Pete Hegseth’s composure needs to be studied. I would’ve burst out laughing.… pic.twitter.com/SehH9A6EoN — George (@BehizyTweets) January 14, 2025

In another viral clip, Gillibrand shrilly raged: “You said in your statement [that] you don’t want politics in the [Department of Defense].

“Everything you’ve said in these public statements is politics. ‘I don’t want women.’ ‘I don’t want moms.’

“What’s wrong with a mom, by the way? Once you have babies, you, therefore, are no longer able to be lethal?

“I mean, you’re basically saying, women after they have children can’t ever serve in the military in a combat role.

“It’s a silly thing to say.”

No, Kirsten, everything you just said is “silly.” And let’s remove Hegseth from this equation — I don’t want to speak for him, and he has sadly backtracked on this sentiment.

This is just a direct look at what the New York Democrat is standing for here.

First, just as an aside, Gillibrand’s logic naturally lends itself to women being a part of selective service. That’s a wildly unpopular idea — as it should be — and yet it’s one women like Gillibrand are tacitly arguing for.

Next, Gillibrand is completely misconstruing why so many men would rather that mothers not fight in combat roles. It’s not an insult towards a mom’s physical abilities (there are obviously phenomenal women soldiers who have existed), but instead an acknowledgement of how important mothers are.

Nobody thinks that a woman suddenly loses all of her physical abilities post-birth. But rather, most people believe that a woman gains new priorities after becoming a mother.

The reason mothers shouldn’t be in combat is simple, and that’s because of the children.

Look, it’s not exactly a surprise that a leftist Democrat would want to separate a mother from her child, but it still needs to be called out.

But ultimately, it really just boils down to this: Any nation that willingly sends its women off to die in war has failed deeply as a nation.

God created men and women to be explicitly different, and to serve explicitly different roles — and that fact does not change whether or not someone can pass rigorous military testing.

(And to be clear, this is not to denigrate any female military members. You are all a better person than me, and thank you for your service.)

Again, it’s unfortunate that Hegseth has backtracked a bit on this sentiment.

Because he was dead right about it.

