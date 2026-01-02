ICE Agent Targeted by Gunfire in Los Angeles Shoots Suspect Dead

An off-duty ICE agent who confronted a gunman at an apartment complex on New Year’s Eve ended up being targeted by three shots from the gunman’s rifle, according to news reports.

The agent was uninjured.

The gunman ended up dead.

NEW: An off-duty ICE agent in Los Angeles heard what he believed to be gunshots outside his apartment. He went outside, encountered a man armed with a long rifle, and shot and kiIIed him after an exchange of g*nfire. ABC7 LA: “Once he identified himself as law enforcement, the… pic.twitter.com/JqE6OcIXNz — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) January 2, 2026

According to KABC-TV in Los Angeles, the ultimately fatal events unfolded starting about 10:45 p.m. Wednesday in the Northridge section of the city.

The agent, who was not identified but works in Immigration and Customs Enforcement Removal Operations, was in his apartment when he heard what sounded like gunfire “getting louder and closer.”

The agent armed himself with his “ICE authorized firearm” and went outside, the station reported, quoting a statement from the Department of Homeland Security, which includes ICE.

There he encountered a man armed with a “what appeared to be a long rifle,” the DHS statement said, according to KABC.

When the agent identified himself as law enforcement, the gunman pointed his weapon at him.

The agent fired, and the gunman fired back three times, according to the report.

The agent then returned to his apartment for body armor and to call the police, KABC reported.

When officers arrived, they found the gunman dead.

It’s unclear whether the agent’s law enforcement status had anything to do with the shooting incident, though ICE has been the target of violent attacks around the country since the crackdown on illegal immigration began with President Donald Trump’s second term.

An investigation is continuing, according to the Los Angeles Times.

However, according to the newspaper, Tricia McLauglin, DHS assistant secretary for public relations, wasted no time praising the agent’s actions.

“On December 31st, an off duty ICE Officer bravely responded to an active shooter situation at his apartment complex.” McLaughlin said in a statement, according to the report.

“In order to protect his life and that of others, he was forced to defensively use his weapon and exchanged gunfire with the shooter.

“Fortunately, our brave officer was not injured while protecting his community.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.