ICE Agents Arrest Illegal Alien Found Working as a Police Officer in Suburban Chicago

In Illinois, illegal immigrants even get to be gun-toting police officers, at least until ICE catches up with them.

Illegal immigrant Radule Bojovic was working for the Hanover Park Police Department when he was arrested, according to a Department of Homeland Security news release. The community is a Chicago suburb.

Bojovic came to the attention of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement during Operation Midway Blitz, in which federal immigration authorities are rooting out criminal illegal immigrants from Chicago neighborhoods amid the protests of Democratic state and local elected officials.

The release said records from the Hanover Park Police Department show Bojovic was “approved by the Pension Fund Board of Trustees in January 2025 and was eligible to receive a starting salary of $78,955.70.”

To date this year, taxpayers have forked over $205,707 in salary and benefits for Bojovic.

“Governor J.B. Pritzker doesn’t just allow violent illegal aliens to terrorize Illinois’s communities, he allows illegal aliens to work as sworn police officers,” DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said

“Radule Bojovic violated our nation’s laws and was living ILLEGALLY in the United States for 10 years — what kind of police department gives criminal illegal aliens badges and guns? It’s a felony for aliens to even possess a firearm,” she said, calling Bojovic “A so-called law enforcement officer who is actively breaking the law.”

McLaughlin said the Trump administration will ensure that the law is followed, even with sanctuary states that prefer to flout it.

“Under President Trump and Secretary Noem ICE is restoring law and order. Criminal illegal aliens have NO PLACE in our communities, especially on our police forces,” she said.

FOX NEWS ALERT: Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has arrested a Hanover Park Police Officer (Illinois) that is an illegal alien, Radule Bojovic. The Montenegro national was a visa overstay that expired in 2015. Fox News: “His illegal status was discovered as part of… pic.twitter.com/q3ANc4Wpf6 — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) October 16, 2025

The release said that Bojovic entered the United States on a B2 tourist visa that required the Montenegro native to leave March 31, 2015, meaning he has been in the U.S. illegally for more than a decade.

“Sanctuary-state Illinois, under @GovPritzker, is completely corrupt,” DHE Secretary Kristi Noem posted on X.

Sanctuary-state Illinois, under @GovPritzker, is completely corrupt.@ICEgov arrested an illegal alien working as a sworn POLICE OFFICER in a Chicago suburb. Radical sanctuary politicians have allowed criminal illegal aliens to infiltrate our school districts, communities, and… — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) October 16, 2025



“@ICEgov arrested an illegal alien working as a sworn POLICE OFFICER in a Chicago suburb,” she wrote.

“Radical sanctuary politicians have allowed criminal illegal aliens to infiltrate our school districts, communities, and even police departments. President Trump and I will continue to put the safety of Americans FIRST,” she wrote.

Fox News cited an Aug. 22 social media post from the Hanover Park Police Department saying Bojovic graduated from the Suburban Law Enforcement Academy.

.@GovPritzker doesn’t just allow illegal aliens to terrorize Illinois’s communities, he allows them to work as sworn police officers. Radule Bojovic overstayed a B2 tourist visa that required him to depart the U.S. on March 31, 2015. Over a decade later, he was still illegally… pic.twitter.com/7rQFULQh20 — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) October 16, 2025

“He now begins an intensive 15 weeks of field training and evaluation as he continues preparing to serve the Hanover Park community,” the post said.

