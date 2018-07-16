ICE Agents Blast ‘Children’s Music’ To Keep Protesters Awake Through the Night

Protesters camped outside of the U.S. Immigration and Customs enforcement building in Portland, Oregon, were reportedly treated to over 10 hours of a happy sounding ditty called “Easy Street.”

The song entered pop-culture fame in a 2016 episode of the zombie-apocalypse television series “The Walking Dead,” when it was used as musical torture for a prisoner, Willamette Week reported.

Protesters recorded a snippet of the tune being blasted from the ICE building, describing it as “children’s music.”

“It seems to play for a couple minutes and is a continuous loop,” a spokesperson for Occupy ICE told the paper. “It’s been playing for 10+ hours now.”

ICE has been playing children's music for 5 hours now #OccupyIcePDX

Last month agents played the Metallica song “Enter Sandman” from the roof of the facility.

A Federal Protective Services spokesman told Willamette Week that agents were grilling out on the deck and played the music for dinner.

The Occupy ICE camp in Portland is the first in the country.

On Monday, hundreds gathered in the Washington, D.C. Columbia Heights neighborhood to protest the reported “abductions of 12 immigrants by ICE.”

They chanted, “No ban, no wall, sanctuary for all.”

Residents of DC came out to Columbia Heights to protest the abductions of 12 immigrants by ICE.

In 1989, the U.S. Army’s 4th Psychological Operations Group blasted a playlist that included the heavy rock groups Judas Priest, Black Sabbath and Iron Maiden among other types of music as a means of psychological torture directed at deposed Panamanian dictator Manuel Noriega.

The strongman had taken refuge in the Vatican Embassy in Panama after the U.S. invaded the Central American nation and successfully toppled his government, the Washington Examiner reported.

“According to After Action reports obtained through FOIA requests by researchers at George Washington University, the SouthCom Network Radio worked with psychological operators and actually solicited recommendations from forces in the area for a ‘musical message for Noriega,'” the Examiner stated.

Songs included, “All I Want is You” by U2, and as Noriega’s food provisions became scarce, “Stay Hungry” by Twisted Sister.

