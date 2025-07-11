Share
Commentary
Federal agents block people protesting an ICE immigration raid at a licensed cannabis farm Thursday near Camarillo, California.
Commentary
Federal agents block people protesting an ICE immigration raid at a licensed cannabis farm Thursday near Camarillo, California. (Mario Tama / Getty Images)

What ICE Agents Found During California Marijuana Farm Raid Made the Whole Thing Worth It

 By Nick Givas  July 11, 2025 at 11:48am
Share

Federal immigration agents carried out raids on two cannabis farms in Southern California Thursday, discovering minors among the alleged offenders while reportedly arresting dozens of illegals.

California’s Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom had posted about the incident on the social media site X, writing: “Kids running from tear gas, crying on the phone because their mother was just taken from the fields. Trump calls me ‘Newscum’ — but he’s the real scum.”

Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Rodney Scott responded by taking a shot at Newsom and highlighting that a total of 10 illegal alien minors were found at Glass House farms in Camarillo, with eight of them being unaccompanied.

“Here’s some breaking news: 10 juveniles were found at this marijuana facility – all illegal aliens, 8 of them unaccompanied,” he wrote, referencing Newsom’s original post. “It’s now under investigation for child labor violations.”

Scott added, “This is Newsom’s California.”

The operation, which included the National Guard, drew hundreds of protesters and saw them clash with police, KTLA-TV in Los Angeles reported.

U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli warned rioters in the area to stay away from federal officials while they carried out their duties.

Should Trump slow down federal immigration raids?

“Federal agents are executing a search warrant at this marijuana farm,” he wrote on X. “Agents have already arrested multiple individuals for impeding this operation and will continue to make arrests. Don’t interfere. You will be arrested and charged with a federal offense.”

He also followed up with another post, offering a reward for a suspect who appeared to fire a gun at several agents.

“FBI has issued a $50,000 award for information leading to the conviction of an Unknown Subject who appeared to fire a pistol at Federal Law Enforcement Officers near Camarillo,” Essayli wrote. “The shooting occurred on 7/10/25 at approximately 2:26pm on Laguna Rd between Wood Rd and Las Posas Rd. Call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).”

Related:
LA Mayor Karen Bass Goes to New Extreme in Bid to Protect Illegal Aliens

This news comes after multiple incidents have been reported at ICE facilities involving violence and shootings in Texas and Oregon over the past week.

As Democrats continue to embolden certain citizens into perpetuating violence against immigration agents with inflammatory rhetoric, the federal government must stay the course.

Violent criminals should always take precedence. But in this case, minors were involved. To not take action would’ve been foolish,  especially given California’s lax policies — and general lack of accountability — when it comes to illegals.

This is, after all, what the country voted for. To have federal laws enforced and for order to be restored throughout America’s immigration system.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Nick Givas
Nick Givas has been a reporter for The Daily Caller, Fox News, and served as Managing Editor of the Newsroom at Project Veritas. He's also hosted three different podcasts, served as a Congressional Communications Director, and had his work featured in The Federalist, Daily Signal, New York Post, and Real Clear Politics.




Hero Dad's Final Act During TX Flood Nearly Severed His Arm, But It Worked - He Saved His Family, Gave Haunting Final Message
Video: Posters Surface of Justice Thomas with Target on Face, Offer $1 Million for His Death - Trump, Vance, Others Targeted Too
IRS Issues Game-Changing New Guidance to Churches as Trump Notches Another Win for Christians
Candace Cameron Bure Reveals That It Took Her Wisest Child and the Bible to Save 29-Year Marriage
Two Candidates Emerge as 'Early Favorites' to Succeed Trump: Fascinating Report
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation