Federal immigration agents carried out raids on two cannabis farms in Southern California Thursday, discovering minors among the alleged offenders while reportedly arresting dozens of illegals.

California’s Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom had posted about the incident on the social media site X, writing: “Kids running from tear gas, crying on the phone because their mother was just taken from the fields. Trump calls me ‘Newscum’ — but he’s the real scum.”

Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Rodney Scott responded by taking a shot at Newsom and highlighting that a total of 10 illegal alien minors were found at Glass House farms in Camarillo, with eight of them being unaccompanied.

“Here’s some breaking news: 10 juveniles were found at this marijuana facility – all illegal aliens, 8 of them unaccompanied,” he wrote, referencing Newsom’s original post. “It’s now under investigation for child labor violations.”

Scott added, “This is Newsom’s California.”

The operation, which included the National Guard, drew hundreds of protesters and saw them clash with police, KTLA-TV in Los Angeles reported.

U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli warned rioters in the area to stay away from federal officials while they carried out their duties.

“Federal agents are executing a search warrant at this marijuana farm,” he wrote on X. “Agents have already arrested multiple individuals for impeding this operation and will continue to make arrests. Don’t interfere. You will be arrested and charged with a federal offense.”

He also followed up with another post, offering a reward for a suspect who appeared to fire a gun at several agents.

“FBI has issued a $50,000 award for information leading to the conviction of an Unknown Subject who appeared to fire a pistol at Federal Law Enforcement Officers near Camarillo,” Essayli wrote. “The shooting occurred on 7/10/25 at approximately 2:26pm on Laguna Rd between Wood Rd and Las Posas Rd. Call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).”

This news comes after multiple incidents have been reported at ICE facilities involving violence and shootings in Texas and Oregon over the past week.

As Democrats continue to embolden certain citizens into perpetuating violence against immigration agents with inflammatory rhetoric, the federal government must stay the course.

Violent criminals should always take precedence. But in this case, minors were involved. To not take action would’ve been foolish, especially given California’s lax policies — and general lack of accountability — when it comes to illegals.

This is, after all, what the country voted for. To have federal laws enforced and for order to be restored throughout America’s immigration system.

