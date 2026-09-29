Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced a barrage of high-profile arrests on Monday that included convicted murderers, drug dealers, and child abusers.

“Thanks to the leadership of President Trump, there have been ZERO releases at the border for 16 months,” a Homeland Security news release read.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said in a statement that “while Americans enjoyed their weekend, the brave men and women of ICE arrested murderers, child sexual predators, and child abusers who should not have been in our country in the first place.”

Mullin added, “Under President Trump, ICE has been unleashed to target and remove illegal aliens from our communities so that we can Make America Safe Again. Arresting and deporting illegal aliens saves lives.”

The list included criminals from Mexico, Cuba, Laos, Nigeria, Micronesia, the Dominican Republic, and El Salvador.

These individuals committed crimes across the country in California, Indiana, Louisiana, Florida, New York, Iowa, Texas, Kansas, Maryland, Virginia, and Massachusetts.

The list of offenses ranged from murder, sexual abuse of a minor, and assault to drug possession with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl.

Additionally, there were some who’d been convicted of “child abuse with great bodily injury or death,” as well as “lewd and lascivious acts” with a child under the age of 14.

The release came just days after ICE posted about another large group of illegal alien criminals who had been successfully apprehended.

“Despite a 1,600% increase in assaults against them, the brave men and women of ICE will never stop enforcing the law,” the post read.

Despite a 1,600% increase in assaults against them, the brave men and women of ICE will never stop enforcing the law. Yesterday, @ICEgov arrested more murderers, sexual predators, robbers, and other dangerous illegal aliens. 🧵 — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) September 25, 2026

That same day, the agency announced it had arrested an illegal alien who’d assaulted a law enforcement officer, blaming sanctuary city leadership for encouraging violence against the federal government.

ILLEGAL ALIEN WHO WOUNDED OFFICER ARRESTED. Jesus Israel Garcia-Cobarruvias, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, has been ARRESTED by @HSI_HQ and @ICEgov after allegedly using his vehicle to assault a law enforcement officer in California. This comes as sanctuary politicians’… pic.twitter.com/veyp9Wsau1 — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) September 25, 2026



“This comes as sanctuary politicians’ violent rhetoric against the men and women of ICE have resulted in a 1,600% INCREASE in assaults against our officers,” it concluded.

“Garcia-Cobarruvias has already been removed from our country THREE times and has a lengthy criminal history that includes burglary and domestic violence. DHS will NOT tolerate violent criminals in our nation.”

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.