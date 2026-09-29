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Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in newly designed vehicles arrive ahead of a scheduled speech by President Donald Trump at the Park Police Anacostia Operating Facility on Aug. 21, 2025, in Washington, D.C.
Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in newly designed vehicles arrive ahead of a scheduled speech by President Donald Trump at the Park Police Anacostia Operating Facility on Aug. 21, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Andrew Leyden / Getty Images)

ICE Announces Arrests of Killers, Child Predators, Drug Traffickers in Major Sweep

 By Nick Givas  September 29, 2026 at 1:55pm
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Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced a barrage of high-profile arrests on Monday that included convicted murderers, drug dealers, and child abusers.

“Thanks to the leadership of President Trump, there have been ZERO releases at the border for 16 months,” a Homeland Security news release read.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said in a statement that “while Americans enjoyed their weekend, the brave men and women of ICE arrested murderers, child sexual predators, and child abusers who should not have been in our country in the first place.”

Mullin added, “Under President Trump, ICE has been unleashed to target and remove illegal aliens from our communities so that we can Make America Safe Again. Arresting and deporting illegal aliens saves lives.”

The list included criminals from Mexico, Cuba, Laos, Nigeria, Micronesia, the Dominican Republic, and El Salvador.

These individuals committed crimes across the country in California, Indiana, Louisiana, Florida, New York, Iowa, Texas, Kansas, Maryland, Virginia, and Massachusetts.

The list of offenses ranged from murder, sexual abuse of a minor, and assault to drug possession with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl.

Additionally, there were some who’d been convicted of “child abuse with great bodily injury or death,” as well as “lewd and lascivious acts” with a child under the age of 14.

The release came just days after ICE posted about another large group of illegal alien criminals who had been successfully apprehended.

“Despite a 1,600% increase in assaults against them, the brave men and women of ICE will never stop enforcing the law,” the post read.

Related:
Tennessee Man, 68, Charged with Threatening to Kill ICE Agents on Left-Wing Social Media Platform

That same day, the agency announced it had arrested an illegal alien who’d assaulted a law enforcement officer, blaming sanctuary city leadership for encouraging violence against the federal government.


“This comes as sanctuary politicians’ violent rhetoric against the men and women of ICE have resulted in a 1,600% INCREASE in assaults against our officers,” it concluded.

“Garcia-Cobarruvias has already been removed from our country THREE times and has a lengthy criminal history that includes burglary and domestic violence. DHS will NOT tolerate violent criminals in our nation.”

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Nick Givas
Nick Givas has been a reporter for The Daily Caller, Fox News, and served as Managing Editor of the Newsroom at Project Veritas. He's also hosted three different podcasts, served as a Congressional Communications Director, and had his work featured in The Federalist, Daily Signal, New York Post, and Real Clear Politics.




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